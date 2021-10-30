RACHEL — The North Marion Huskies (6-2) used a dominant ground game to put up 42 points against the Frankfort Falcons (5-4) on Friday at Woodcutter’s Stadium.
After a back-and-forth start, the Huskies ran away with the ball game as North put up 314 team rushing yards in the 42-19 victory.
Frankfort started with the ball, and marched down the field without much issue, finding the end zone after a prolonged drive on a 23-yard touchdown run from quarterback Luke Robinette. Robinette finished the game with 66 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
The Huskies blocked the ensuing extra point, and Frankfort led 6-0.
North Marion answered on their own first possession, as Landon Frey made two receptions on the drive, which ended on a 24-yard touchdown run from Parker Kincell. Kincell and Frey would both be in store for big nights as the Huskies took a 7-6 lead with 5:24 to go in the first.
North Marion’s defense looked like they’d recollected themselves on Frankfort’s second drive, as Landon Boone made a tackle for loss and Cruz Tobin sacked Robinette on a rollout. But just as it seemed the Huskies would get off the field, Frankfort’s John Anderson III got behind the secondary and hauled in a deep pass that he took 60 yards for a score.
With under two minutes to go in the first quarter, Frankfort led 12-7.
North had trouble fielding a squibbed kickoff, and started their drive on their own 13. Punting shortly after and giving the Falcons a short field, the Huskies were on the back foot. But with 7.7 to go in the opening quarter, Frankfort fumbled a handoff, and North’s Kaden Hovatter recovered.
North Marion’s Gavan Lemley propelled himself into the end zone a few plays later from eight yards out to put the Huskies ahead 13-12, and North would not give up the lead for the rest of the game. The rushing touchdown was Lemley’s first of three, as he and Kincell formed a dynamic duo on the ground.
Lemley finished with three touchdowns and 98 yards rushing. Kincell finished with two touchdowns and 66 yards rushing. Quarterback Brody Hall also excelled on the ground, piling up 99 yards rushing and a score on a 48-yard run in the fourth.
“I think PK is our dynamic guy,” North Marion head coach Daran Hays said. “He can really catch it out of the backfield, he’s very patient running it. Lemley is a little more of the power guy when we get back on backer, run a little bob, a little ISO.”
“We were able to run the football and we talk a lot about how tough teams are able to do three things consistently — run the ball, stop the run and cover kicks. I thought we did really well in all three.”
Special teams was a game changer for North Friday, as the Huskies stymied multiple Frankfort punt attempts, blocking one and catching the Falcons’ punter on an attempted run-out on another occasion.
“We take a lot of pride in blocked kicks and we got two of them tonight,” Hays said.
Frankfort’s own offense was led by Robinette and running back Parker VanMeter who finished with 107 yards rushing.
North added to their one-point second quarter lead on their first play after stopping Frankfort’s punter short of a first down. Lemley broke off for a 21-yard score, and Hall found Richard Eddy in the back of the end zone for a two-point conversion making the score 21-12 North Marion.
Hall’s pass to Eddy was one of two passes he made that were completed to someone other than Landon Frey. Frey finished Friday with 116 receiving yards on six receptions, with a long of 50 that set up a Kincell touchdown run less than two minutes before halftime.
“Landon had his best game offensively,” Hays said. “I love that guy. He’s a special player, his dad was an all-state player here, he’s a program kid, he’s a great athlete and a two-sport guy. He hasn’t had the ball targeted to him very much but he had the matchups tonight.”
Frankfort did have bright spots on defense, as Anderson III snagged two interceptions against North, returning one for 60 yards to North’s own seven yard line. Neither of the extra possessions turned into points for the Falcons however, as they wouldn’t find the end zone again until Peyton Clark powered in from two yards out in garbage time to increase their point total to 19.
Frankfort has another road game next, matching up against Keyser. North Marion finishes their season on the road as well, taking on Liberty in Harrison County.
