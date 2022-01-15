FAIRMONT — The North Marion Huskies (9-0) earned their third straight double-digit victory Friday against Winfield (4-6), who was ranked No. 10 in Class-AAA in a recent AP poll. North won 71-56 to stay undefeated on the season.
Olivia Toland led her team in scoring with 27 points. Toland shot 64% from the field, making one three-pointer and six free throws on the way to another strong showing. Toland also had six steals, six rebounds, two assists and three blocks.
As a whole, the Huskies shot 41% against Winfield, but made 50% of their two-point attempts. Their offense was bolstered by 11 offensive rebounds, as well as winning the turnover battle 14-21.
On a day where starting center Katlyn Carson did not play, freshman Savannah Walls came up big, putting together a 14-point, nine-rebound game, with her four offensive rebounds matched only by Toland. Walls added four steals and three blocks to her stat line.
Toland and Walls combined for 10 steals as North finished with 18 total. Defense has been one of many strengths for the Huskies this year, and seven players got either a block or a steal on Friday. After Toland and Walls, Addie Elliott came in with three steals, Kathryn Carson had two, and Adryan Stemple, Brooklyn Markley, and Maya Kotsko each had one.
Emma Freels joined Toland and Walls in double figures with 12. Elliott finished with nine, Markley had five, and Kennedy Beaty had four to round out the scoring for the Huskies, which are ranked No. 2 in Class-AAA in their own right.
The win comes after a 77-62 win against Class-AAAA Bridgeport, as North gets two quality wins in two days. They next play Robert C. Byrd on Jan. 18.
