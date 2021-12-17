RACHEL — Two unbeaten teams went head-to-head Thursday night as the East Fairmont Bees took the trip down Husky Highway to clash with county rival North Marion.
Though they had to endure several runs from the Bees (4-1), the Huskies (4-0) stretched their lead in the fourth and walked out with a 95-63 win.
It was a battle of wills early, with both teams pulling out their full-court presses on defense and trying to control the interior on offense. The physical, pressure-centric brand of basketball set the tone for the game to come.
“We just had to match the intensity,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “Both teams were flying around, fouling, and playing hard. That’s what you expect out of a county rival.”
North held a slim 14-12 lead with a few minutes remaining in the first, but exploded in the remainder of the frame to hold a 23-12 advantage after one.
The opposite was true in the second, as East was held to just six second quarter points until a big push by players like Tarayn Myers and Kenly Rogers to end the half down 43-27.
Rogers ended with 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals as she once again operated as East’s No. 1 option.
“[Rogers is] a good player, knew we had to stop her,” Parrish said. “I don’t know how many she ended up with, but I know she had a good bit. She’s a good mid-range shooter, hit a bunch of pull-ups. But our key is to win the game.”
For North’s part, freshman Savannah Walls played a key role in Thursday’s win, ripping down 12 rebounds to go with 17 points, two assists and two steals.
“Today, she didn’t play like a freshman,” Parrish said. “She played tough, was finishing, getting to the line, and doing the things we needed her to do.”
North pulled away in the fourth, holding the Bees to 13 points while scoring 27 of their own as they dominated the glass and pushed the pace to finish the contest.
“We started getting rebounds and outlet passes, and running,” Parrish said. “When we get out and run, we’re pretty good. When we want to walk it up the court and not push it, then that makes it a little tougher.”
Katlyn Carson was the Huskies’ top scorer with 22 to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Adryan Stemple put up 11, three rebounds and three steals. Olivia Toland finished with 15 along with two assists and four steals. Emma Freel came on strong from the second quarter onward, ending with 16 points, three assists and three rebounds. Kennedy Beaty finished with seven, Addie Elliot finished with six, and Katheryn Carson had one.
For the rest of the Bees, Halie Lambert had 10 points and three rebounds after playing very little of the first half due to foul trouble.
McKenzie Moyer had five rebounds and three steals along with two points. Kyleigh Fridley had four rebounds and two assists to go with two points of her own. Morgan Cochran finished with nine points, two steals and four rebounds. Myers provided good scoring off the bench, finishing with 10 points along with five rebounds. Jalyn Jenkins had six and Carly Ledsome had two.
The Bees play Hedgesville Dec. 22, while the Huskies face off against Weir Dec. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.