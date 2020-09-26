RACHEL — Although his Huskies won 41-20 and were ahead of the Lincoln High Cougars 21-7 at half time, head football coach Daran Hays was not satisfied with his team’s overall play Friday night at Woodcutter Stadium.
In the first half, wide receiver Tariq Miller — a high school junior — had already caught two passes from quarterback Brody Hall and, while playing as a defensive back, Miller snagged an interception and ran it in for a TD. Turns out, Hays’ lack of enthusiasm was all about the rhythm.
“I thought we got into a rhythm offensively, at times, but it was Tariq too. My message at half time was ‘I know that it was 21-7 and I know that, as a high school kid, you feel a little comfortable with that, but in reality, Tariq was 21 and Lincoln was 7 at half-time.’ He made a great play defensively and he’s hard to play single, he’s hard to play man-on-man and putting anybody one-on-one with him,” Hays said.
Despite the coronavirus and all of the limitations it has placed on every high school extra-curricular activity, Hays wants to see his team improve every week in practice and on the field. He said one of the main aspects of play they have been working on is maintaining poise in the red zone. He said the Huskies simply have to do better on offense once they cross that 20-yard line.
“I didn’t think we sustained our blocks like we need to and the focus of the week was on red zones and we’ve struggled in the red zone and it’s kind of become a little bit of our Achilles’ heel and I think sometimes the more you think about it, the more you worry about it, the more you struggle in it. But, that’s four weeks in a row where we’ve left points on the board inside the 20, whether it be with turnovers or turnover on downs, so we’ve got to do a better job of really taking care of the football inside, having a good clear game plan inside the red zone and capitalizing when we’ve got a chance,” Hays said.
Back to that rhythm issue. On their first possession after the coin toss, the Huskies went three downs and out and, on third down, Hall was sacked. Neither team would put any points on the board until Miller intercepted a pass from Lincoln quarterback David Tate who was held to 98 yards in the air all night, plus 7 yards rushing. Huskies 7, Cougars 0.
After Miller’s interception, the Huskies kicked off to Lincoln with 7:03 remaining on the first quarter clock. When the Cougars got the ball, they looked confident by making a first down. However, on the next play, the Huskies defense woke up a bit and pushed Lincoln back six yards to make it second down and 16. With 4:18 left on the clock, Lincoln punted and the Huskies would start on their 20 yard line and go on to set up a huge pass play — 75 yards — that Miller caught on second down, sparking a tad of rhythm. The Huskies were up 14-0.
Heading into the second quarter, the Huskies held the Cougars at their own 15-yard line showing obvious problems with their own offensive rhythm. With 10:53 remaining on the second quarter clock, the Cougars went for it on fourth down and six yards to go and made it with a catch by Lincoln wide receiver John Lopez. On the next play, Lopez took a 12-yard pass from Tate and put it in the end zone to get Lincoln on the scoreboard for the first time. Score now, Huskies 14-Lincoln 7.
Lincoln recovered a Hall fumble, with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter, but, again due to their own rhythm problems, the Cougars couldn’t drive it in the end zone. Or perhaps it was the Huskies’ defensive line that kept the Cougars from scoring. After Lincoln punted, the Huskies had a first down on the Cougars’ 39 yard line with 7:08 on the clock.
With the Huskies’ next possession, they showed a bit of poise and in about three minutes, moved the ball down the field to the Lincoln 22-yard line after a smooth catch by Miller from Hall. However, two plays later, they’d get some of the air taken out of their sails. North Marion was called for holding and slapped with a 10-yard penalty to make it second down and 11. On the next play, on third down and 7, Hall threw the ball 11 yards to Miller to make it 21-7 at the half. Miller went on to score one more touchdown in the second half.
On the night, Miller scored four touchdowns — three on offense and one as a defender —and had 170 yards receiving. His teammate Garrett Conaway scored one touchdown in the third quarter to make the score 35-7 after he grabbed a 37-yard pass from Hall.
With 6:49 left in the fourth quarter, Lincoln running back Antwan Hilliard scored a TD on a one-yard run in the red zone to make the score 35-14. On their next drive, North Marion linebacker Brody Hess had an exciting run towards the goal line, but a holding call against the Huskies nullified any gain on the play. Never fear, three downs later, Hall ran a pass play to sophomore wide receiver Parker Kincell who snagged a 28-yard pass — his first this season — to make the score 41-14.
“That was just a perfect route,” Kincell said, after the play on the sideline.
After Kincell’s TD, Hays had the Huskies attempt a two-point conversion, which failed.
With 1:16 left on the clock, Lincoln quarterback Nick Kellar — a sophomore — scored on a one-yard run to wrap it up at 41-20. The Cougars would try their own two-pont conversion, which also fell short.
Huskies’ quarterback Hall said he is grateful to be playing and is looking forward to working on improving some of his fundamentals next week during practice.
“We had Tariq and Garrett and Parker caught some touchdowns — they ran great routes. The line did a great job of giving me time and, you know, they were open and they gave me the opportunity to get a ball on them and I missed a couple of throws that I shouldn’t have missed, but I’m really happy with how we played up front and how the receivers played,” Hall said.
Hall said he has to learn to not overthink a play and just go for it. He also admits he could have played better Friday night.
“It doesn’t matter how well you throw it if you don’t have guys that can catch it, you know. I threw that one touchdown – the second one to Tariq – I didn’t feel like it was that great of a ball, but he just made a great play and I’m just thankful to have such great teammates that work so hard,” Hall said.
North Marion 41, Lincoln 20
North Marion 14 7 14 6 — 41
Lincoln 0 7 0 13 — 20
Records: North Marion (3-1), Lincoln (1-1)
Scoring
NM – Tariq Miller 29 yard INT return (Funkhouser kick)
NM – Miller 75-yard reception from Hall (Funkhouser kick)
LIN – Johnny Lopez 12-yard pass from Tate (Wentz kick)
NM – Miller 11-yard pass from Hall (Funkhouser kick)
NM – Miller 54-yard pass from Hall (Funkhouser kick)
NM – Garrett Conaway 37-yard pass from Hall (Funkhouser kick)
LIN – Antwan Hilliard 1-yard run (Wentz kick)
NM – Parker Kincell 28-yard pass from Hall (pass failed)
LIN – Nick Kellar 1-yard run (pass failed)
Team Statistics
NM LIN
First Downs 8 19
Rushing Yards 127 234
Passing Yards 241 103
Total Yards 368 237
Fumbles 1 3
Fumbles Lost 1 1
Penalties 4/30 1/10
Individual Statistics
Rushing
NM – Hunter Kuhn 9-86, Brody Hall 2-3, Gavan Lemley 6-26, Brody Hess 4-14, TEAM 2-(-2).
LIN – Antwan Hilliard 25-150 1 TD, Levi Moore 8-23, David Tate 5-7, Nick Keller 1-1 1 TD, David Burdette 7-53.
Passing
NM — Brody Hall 7-10-0 241 yards 5 TD
LIN – David Tate 11-26-1 98 yards 1 TD, Nick Kellar 1-1-0 5 yards.
Receiving
NM — Tariq Miller 4-170 3 TD, Garrett Conaway 2-43 1 TD, Parker Kincell 1-28 1 TD.
LIN — John Lopez 4-46 1 TD, Zach Snyder 5-42, Corey Prunty 2-10, Jayce Brooks 1-5.
