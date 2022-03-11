CHARLESTON — Down 10 points at halftime after shooting 16.6% through the first two quarters, the No.2 seeded Logan Wildcats mounted a spirited comeback in the second half, tying the game at the end of the third and going 9-11 from the foul line in the final 1:23 to reach their first state title game in nine seasons and knock off the No. 3 seeded North Marion Huskies, 55-53.
North stretched a 15-10 first quarter lead to 29-19 at halftime, as the Wildcats were held to five field goals in the first half on 30 tries. Katlyn Carson — who suited up after her status was in question after an ankle injury she sustained in the state quarterfinals — was crucial in locking down the paint for the Huskies in that stretch, as Logan had six points in the paint in the first half, none of which came when Carson was on the floor.
The Wildcats finished with 10 points in the paint.
Carson and Olivia Toland combined for 21 of the Huskies' 29 first-half points, as North didn't have much offensive luck in the second quarter themselves, shooting 4-17 in the frame. With neither team lighting up the scoreboard, for all of Logan's shooting woes in the first half, a 10-point deficit was still manageable.
"The first half we missed a lot of opportunities," North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. "We were up 10, we could have been up 20 or 25 if we made some of the easy shots we missed. That's how it is down here."
"The message at halftime — we were down 10, we were 5-30, and I believe I could take [Peyton Ilderton, Abbie Myers, and Natalie Blankenship] out there and they can dropkick 30 and make five," Logan head coach Kevin Gertz said.
"I said hold [Carson and Toland] to around 15 or under, and let's just be normal. I said we'll have a chance to win."
The Wildcats looked like a completely different team coming out of the locker rooms. Shots that were off in the first were finding nothing but net in the second, and Logan drilled three of their four 3-point attempts and went 6-10 from the field in total to tie the game at 35 going into the fourth, after Blankenship hit a floater at the buzzer.
Logan shot 6-13 from long-range on Friday, good for 46.2%, as the Wildcats shot a staggering 48% on their 3's in Charleston. Ilderton led the shooting barrage on Friday, going 3-4 to help her to 27 points.
"I told them, girls, if you live at the arc, you're going to play one game and go home," Gertz said. "I don't care what I told them all year, they're trying to prove me wrong.
"We are a good 3-point shooting team, we are a good shooting team. We are not a good pass to point to wing, wing to corner and bomb it. We're not. When we attack, get in the paint and kick out, where our shoulders are square to catch the ball to the basket, I think we're the best shooting team in the state. And we just started doing that the last eight, 10, maybe 12 games."
North's offense couldn't find a foothold in the third, committing three offensive fouls in the frame and finding several key players in foul trouble. Carson and Toland each picked up their third fouls in the third quarter, and both had to be off the floor by the 1:40 mark.
The Huskies shot 2-11 in the third quarter, and 2-6 at the foul line. North counted on their defense to get them some easy baskets and get them into a rhythm on offense, but on Friday, Logan's turnovers were minimized. The Wildcats committed just seven turnovers in the game, and won the third quarter 16-6.
"[It's] tough, because our game plan is to force turnovers," Parrish said. "And we flew around, they just handled the ball well. They moved it around, passed it, and we didn't come up with enough turnovers to get out in transition and score."
North's slide continued into the fourth. Ilderton and Toland each scored a basket to start the quarter, but another Ilderton basket and a 3 from Halle Crouse gave Logan a 42-37 lead with just over four minutes remaining. Logan simply refused to miss in the fourth, going 5-7 in the quarter, and though North scrapped for offensive rebounds on their misses, they couldn't match that 71.4% clip, and they were down seven, 48-41, with 1:23 remaining after a pair of Ilderton free throws.
Having to send Logan to the line for the rest of the game to save time, it was an uphill battle for North, but it was a battle they nearly won. Emma Freels and Abbie Myers each made a pair of free throws to keep the lead at seven with 1:13 to go, but Kennedy Beaty nailed a corner 3 off a pass from Freels to trim the lead to four, 50-46, with 1:03 to play.
Logan pulled out a sneaky inbound play to free up Ilderton on the next possession. Ilderton came out as the inbounds passer, but with the play already underway, a teammate ran out of bounds, Ilderton then passed it to her, and all of a sudden that teammate was the new inbounder. Ilderton darted inbounds and, with the North defense still reacting to the strange play, she got a quick pass. North fouled Ilderton for a 1-and-1, but the Wildcats' leading scorer missed the front end.
Beaty found herself with the ball in the corner once again in short order, and put it on the floor this time, driving baseline and getting fouled at the basket. Beaty made both, and the lead had receded to two, 50-48, with 51 seconds to play.
Even without a trick play on the inbounds, Logan's Abbie Myers fielded the pass next for the Wildcats, and made both free throws after being fouled. Down four once again, Beatty attempted a three from the same corner she had been in the last two possessions, but the shot was too long. Ilderton and Toland both got to the rebound at the same point, and a jump ball resulted. With the possession arrow pointing toward the Huskies, North had another shot.
The Wildcats ran the Huskies off the 3-point line, and Emma Freels capitalized on their aggressive perimeter defense, getting by her defender and nailing a floater with 29.6 seconds on the clock to bring North within two, trailing 52-50.
North had been pressuring Logan, trying to get a turnover on the inbounds, but hadn't had any success. That changed on the next inbounds, with Addie Elliott managing to steal the ball away from Natalie Blankenship right after she'd fielded the inbounds pass. After the steal, Elliott was under the basket, with a chance to tie, but couldn't score the layup. A scramble for the ball ensued, with multiple players ending up laid out on the hardwood, but Logan eventually gained possession and called timeout.
"Get up and D, and try to get the ball back," Parrish said of his strategy late in the game. "We got it back, and we had a chance to tie it or take the lead, we missed it. Loose ball, scramble, we don't come up with it, and when we fouled they made their free throws."
Logan got the ball in cleanly out of the timeout, and Myers was sent to the line once again, and once again she made both. The Wildcats led 54-50 with 15.5 seconds to play.
North wasn't done yet. Toland drove and kicked to Freels behind the line on the left wing, and the sophomore's shot found the bottom of the net. North was within one, 54-53, with just 6.8 seconds left.
Ilderton got the inbounds and was quickly fouled with 5.5 on the clock. She missed the first, but made the second. North was out of timeouts.
Logan pressed North on their inbounds, and Olivia Toland managed to get the ball with 84 feet between her and the basket. Guarded by Ilderton, Toland tried to rush up the court, but had to pick up her dribble when she was funneled along the sideline.
"I knew that they couldn't hit a 3 — we were only up two," Ilderton said. "I wanted to get it out of Toland's hands, and whenever she stopped and I saw the other girl go, I said I'm going to hopefully get this back-tap, we'll get the ball and then we'll secure the win."
Toland passed to Elliott, and as she turned up-court, Logan poked the ball away, but by then it was moot, as the buzzer sounded. The Wildcats survived, 55-53.
"This group will fight you to the death," Gertz said. "And that's the only way we came back and won today. Mike's team never stopped, and neither did mine. I'm so proud, I wouldn't trade these kids for the world."
Peyton Ilderton's 27 led Logan, and the senior complemented her points total with three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Myers scored eight, Blankenship scored seven and grabbed seven rebounds, Crouse added another seven, Addyson Amick had three, Bam Mosby had two, and Emma Elkins had one.
After fouling out in the state quarterfinals, Ilderton looked as if she was making up for lost time Friday, scoring 27 on 9-15 shooting from the field (3-4 from 3) and 6-9 shooting from the line.
"I've said it for four years, [Ilderton] is the best player in the state," Gertz said. "That's my opinion. She defends like no other, and she stepped up today. She did not have a good offensive day yesterday, not a good shooting day. But she had five assists, five rebounds, she was a stat stuffer. We needed a scorer, she took it upon herself to say I'm not going to let my team lose, I'm going to get them back in there."
Logan will next play the winner of Friday's other semifinal matchup between No. 1 Fairmont Senior and No. 5 PikeView. Fairmont Senior, the heavy favorite in the game, is one of two teams the Wildcats have prepared for all season.
"Corey [Hines]' program speaks for itself. From day one that we worked out this year, we made a goal to get better everyday. But when we practiced we were never practicing against each other. We never prepared for Chapmanville, for Scott, for Wayne, for every single day our mindset was to practice against North Marion and against Fairmont Senior because we knew if we wanted to win our first state title we'd have to go through both of those teams.
"[Fairmont Senior]'s who knocked us out. We want another shot at them. I'm not doing bulletin board material, Corey and I are great friends, but if we're going to win this thing — and we may or may not — we want to beat the best and they have been ranked at the top all year long. That would validate the championship, if we win it, to beat them."
For North Marion, their season ends with a 23-3 record after a second straight trip to the state semifinals. Carson recorded a 15-point, 14-rebound, seven-block stat line in her final game as a Husky. Toland scored 12 along with seven rebounds, Freels scored nine, Savannah Walls scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds, Beaty scored five, and Elliott scored four.
"First half we did what we wanted to, did a good job guarding the perimeter. Third quarter, we didn't come out and guard very well," Parrish said. "Didn't force many turnovers. We were flying around, playing hard — they handled the ball well. They hit shots down the stretch and they hit free throws down the stretch. We missed some easy ones that could've gotten us back in it, but that's basketball."
North says goodbye to a senior class that included Katlyn Carson, Kennedy Beaty, Adryan Stemple and Sidney Megna.
