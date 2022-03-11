Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.