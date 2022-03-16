CHARLESTON — Turnovers are a killer, and on Wednesday against the Shady Spring Tigers, the North Marion Huskies were the victim.
The Huskies turned it over 29 times against their Class-AAA Quarterfinal opponent, with the Tigers accruing 42 points off turnovers throughout the night.
Though North kept it tight and closed the first quarter down just two points, 15-13, the defensive pressure and lost possessions caught up to North, who fell behind 36-23 by halftime, and 79-45 by the end of the game.
Playing without two primary ball-handlers in Tariq Miller and Preston Williams, the Huskies struggled to work their offense cleanly for long stretches against an aggressive Tigers defense.
“We were down a couple guys,” North Marion head coach Steven Herbert said. “I told them in the locker room, we’re going to have to fight. We’re going to have to pull together.
“I thought they did a good job, especially in the first half, but they just wear you out. They’re going to pick you up full court, they’re going to trap you, their guards are longer than ours. I think overall, I’m super proud of how they competed and fought the entire game, I couldn’t be more proud of how they pulled together.”
After the opening tip, both teams were finding the bottom of the net. North shot 6-9 in the first quarter, while Shady Spring shot 7-11. Harley Sickles had six points in the quarter, and the game was tied at 13 until the Tigers’ Jaeden Holstein converted a layup at the buzzer off an inbounds play from under the basket.
Sickles finished with a team-high 17 points along with five rebounds for the Huskies, managing great efficiency inside against Shady Spring’s length and height.
“When we got the ball into Harley, he was 8-12,” Herbert said. “Pretty solid, he’s shooting 75%, and he’s been like that all year. I probably should promote him more, this kid’s a first-team all-state guy. He came down here against one of the better bigs on Shady, and I thought he did a great job.”
A couple of quick baskets from Shady Spring got the lead to eight early in the second, but a 3-pointer from Cruz Tobin slashed the lead to five, as North trailed 21-16 two minutes into the second quarter.
High-percentage shooting was keeping North in the game despite seven first-quarter turnovers and more throughout the second, but the mistakes forced by the Tigers snowballed on North as the second progressed. The Huskies were down 23-21 with just under four minutes to play in the second quarter, and that is when the bubble burst.
Shady Spring ripped of a 13-2 run to end the half, and led 36-23 going into the locker rooms as the Tigers turned the Huskies over 10 times in the second quarter.
“Their offense is predicated on their defense,” Harbert said. “If they can get turnovers, live-ball turnovers, they’re going to score. That’s what they do. We zoned them because we thought maybe we could slow them up a little bit, but then what happened was we got sucked in and then they got easy leak-outs. They did have live-ball turnovers and got transition points that way, but they also got transitions points in ways they shouldn’t have gotten them. That’s on us, and we hurt ourselves there.”
The Tigers applied man pressure the length of the court for most of the second quarter, and the majority of the game at large. Their length affected dribble-drives and poked plenty of balls loose from North Marion players trying to penetrate to the rim. The Tigers also were quick to trap Husky ball-handlers whenever they found themselves in a corner, and after most every turnover, Shady Spring was ruthless in converting quickly on the other end.
“It’s like sharks in the water,” Herbert said. “They taste blood, what’s going to happen? They all start getting after it. They knew, they’ve played it all year long of pressuring, and you’re going to get worn out. So they continue to pressure you, you turn it over, and they just feed off of it.
“We see teams like that all the time in the Big 10. That’s why we weren’t scared coming down here playing them. We weren’t nervous. We turned it over because we were missing some guys and we just didn’t handle the ball. The guys that did, I’m super proud of them, but we just didn’t finish it in the end.”
“I think it’s the most pressure we’ve faced all year,” North Marion’s Cruz Tobin said. “They’re all over 6-foot, and we’re all pretty much 5-10. There’s only so much you can do.”
“Turnovers really killed us,” Sickles added. “We should’ve executed more. We couldn’t really run our stuff.”
Shady Spring came out of the half firing. Cameron Manns started the period with a tough two-point jump shot, and the Tigers shot 10-16 in the frame as a team, and shot a scorching 4-5 from the 3-point line, with two coming from Braden Chapman. Holstein jammed in a dunk off a strip steal to put Shady Spring up 53-32 with three minutes to play, and the Tigers led 61-36 after three.
“The way we wear on teams, we talked about it in the timeout, end of [the first] quarter, I said alright guys, let’s put it behind us,” Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olsen said. “We know it is hard to play against us for four quarters and we don’t want to get in a hurry we don’t want to get rushed, we don’t want to be excited, we just want to play the way we play and it’s hard to play with us for four quarters.”
Shady Spring exhibited some impressive passing — and not just in the usual way of moving the ball around the perimeter. The Tigers did a great job of finding cutters throughout the night, and recorded four assists from passes within the paint — with several more leading to fouls and free throws.
The Tigers snagged a Class-AAA tournament record 24 steals, feasting on long passes from the backcourt and loose balls from dribble-drives. North was put in a bad spot from the start with the unavailability of two ball-handlers, and others had to step up on short notice.
“Cruz [Tobin] had to step in and do something that maybe wasn’t within his comfort,” Harbert said. “He hasn’t had to run the one all year. It’s either Tariq or Parker. And for him to come in and run the one, learn a different spot in a day, one practice, an hour long, and it’s like — alright, here we go, you’re going to have to run the one. He did a good job. He’s grown up a ton in this whole season to mature, and be a great young man.”
“[Williams] is averaging 13 a game, and Tariq’s averaging over 15. So you’re missing almost 30 points out of those guys. We miss them a lot, plus, they help handle the pressure. Shady’s pretty good, but I thought enough can’t be said about Parker Kincell. He may not fill up the stat sheet when it comes to points, but he handled the bar. He had some turnovers tonight, I don’t know what it was, but there was a lot of pressure on that young man tonight.”
For North, Sickles’ 17 was followed by Casey Minor with nine, Tobin with eight points and five assists, Landon Frey with four, Caden Morris with three, Malachi Funkhouser with two points and seven rebounds, and Parker Kincell with two points and four steals.
North loses some key players in seniors Cruz Tobin, Tariq Miller and Malachi Funkhouser, but much of the team remains intact and can grow from a tough but ultimately successful year that brought the Huskies their first state tournament berth since 2013.
“Just how our team’s grown from back to when we were 2-5 playing at Logan, to where we’re at now,” Herbert said. “I wish you would’ve gotten to see the full team. That’s my problem. If y’all would’ve gotten to see the full team, I’m not saying that the outcome’s different, but the product on the floor would’ve been a lot different.”
“Overall, super impressed with what the future of North Marion is right now.”
The top-seeded Tigers were led in scoring by Ammar Maxwell with 18, while Braden Chapman scored 17, Jadean Holstein scored 16, and each of Cole Chapman and Cameron Manns had 11. Shady Spring plays the winner of No. 4 Wheeling Central Catholic vs. No. 5 Grafton on Friday.
