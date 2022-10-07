RACHEL — The North Marion Huskies started Friday with a bang and never looked back in their week seven matchup against the Elkins Tigers. North picked up five first downs on their first possession of the game and capped the drive off with a touchdown run— a sequence that would be repeated often throughout their 44-7 victory over the Tigers.
Five different players had a receiving or rushing touchdown for the Huskies on Friday, as North (6-1) gashed the Tigers (1-5) for 291 rushing yards, while the defense held Elkins to just three first downs, none of which came in the first half, in which North led 37-0.
The big plays showed up early for the Huskies— their first drive included runs of 14 and 12 yards from quarterback Casey Minor, a 42-yard run from Gavan Lemley, and a 20-yard catch from Parker Kincell. Aaron Hoffman eventually rumbled in for a four-yard score to start the feeding frenzy for the Huskies.
Hoffman totaled 72 yards on the ground, with a rushing touchdown as well as a three-yard touchdown reception that came right as the halftime buzzer sounded throughout Woodcutters Stadium.
North had success on any kind of run they cooked up Friday, which Hoffman attributed to the linemen up front.
“On inside runs, we had a lot of big open holes today— the line blocked really well,” Hoffman said. “And on outside runs, I just try to get to any hole I can, go as hard as I can, and try to get as many yards as I can for my team.”
After a three-and-out, Minor finished the next North Marion drive with a nine-yard touchdown run. North took 13 total plays to score two touchdowns on their first two offensive possessions. All of the 13 yielded positive yardage, and nine of them went for over 10 yards.
Minor ended with 68 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, 106 passing yards and two passing touchdowns on 6/10 passing.
Cody Clevenger and Brock Martin got in on a punt block the next Elkins drive. While the Huskies got to the goalie once again, a fumble let Elkins set up on their own one yard-line.
North found a way to turn their misfortune into points regardless. Tyler Curry was first to the ball on a tackle for loss, bringing down an Elkins ball-carrier in their own end zone for a safety and a 16-0 lead with 1:23 to play in the first quarter.
North’s defense was impregnable Friday, holding Elkins to under 100 yards of offense and three first downs. North put in backups in the second half and bent a bit more against the Tigers, but in the first half, Elkins was afforded zero first downs and precious few yards.
“We just focused on getting hats to the ball and playing fast and physical,” Curry said of North’s defensive showing. “We tried to plug the gaps; we know they like to run it outside, run a reverse, and we just had to be there. I felt like our effort was good and we had a lot of guys play really well.”
Landon Frey snagged a 10-yard slant for a touchdown in the opening minutes of the second quarter, and Gavan Lemley punched in a one-yard touchdown dive to put North up 31-0 halfway through the second.
After another blocked punt, North had a chance to put more points on the board before half, starting at Elkins’ six yard-line.
It took three chances, but the Huskies eventually found a way to break the plane— a swing pass to Hoffman out of the backfield for a three-yard score.
With backups coming in for the second half, North still found ways to move the ball on the ground throughout the third quarter, mounting an eight-minute drive that culminated in a four-yard Trevor Mullett touchdown dash.
Elkins popped for their biggest plays of the night late Friday— a busted play and narrowly-missed interception led to a 42-yard touchdown catch-and-run from Nicholas Bowers, and on the final play of the game Bowers hauled in a 55-yard catch.
Gavan Lemley finished with 75 yards and a rushing touchdown Friday. Mullett ended with 22 yards and rushing touchdown. Brock Martin finished the day with three catches for 35 yards. Landon Frey finished with a 10-yard touchdown catch and a 17-yard rush. Parker Kincell finished with 14 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards.
After a intense, hard-fought game against Fairmont Senior in week six, Friday’s game got North back on track going into an away match against Lewis County.
“We kind of needed to put a statement win out there,” Curry said. “It’s not a top-ranked team or anything, but we just needed to improve this week. We need to keep getting better down the line for the playoffs.”
AROUND THE AREA
Morgantown 14, Fairmont Senior 0
East Fairmont 34, Philip Barbour 33 (OT)
