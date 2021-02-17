RACHEL — Just over 11 months to the day since North Marion’s 25-1 season and quest to capture the program’s fifth-ever state basketball title unraveled last March amid the upstart of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Huskies returned to the court Tuesday ready to start anew in their championship chase.
The practice marked the Huskies’ first since high school winter sports in West Virginia were shut down by Gov. Jim Justice in November, not even a week into preseason practice. It also marked the long-awaited new beginning to what will be a 2020-21 high school basketball season in West Virginia unlike any other.
“It’s just a relief that I actually get to play my last year, and it’s really exciting because I didn’t know if I’d get to play with these girls again,” said North Marion senior guard Karlie Denham, who is one of three starters back from last season.
North Marion had advanced to the Class AA state semifinals in Charleston as the classification’s No. 1 seed when the state tournament was postponed and ultimately cancelled on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in turn robbing the Huskies of a potential state championship and closing the book on an unforgettable season.
“We talked about it when it first happened,” Denham said of the manner in which last season ended, “but whenever we started practicing again for the first time during the (summer’s) three-week (period), it wasn’t really talked about again. It was more just what we were going to do this season to get back to where we were.”
“We don’t really bring it up,” said sophomore Olivia Toland, who was an all-state honorable mention selection last season as a freshman. “We kind of just put it behind us and try not to worry about what happened last year, because we can’t control any of that. We have been working hard for this season.”
Tuesday served as the Huskies’ debut for this season after their originally first scheduled practice on Monday was cancelled due to Marion County schools being closed because of weather.
“I think everybody was energetic and upbeat that we got to be in the gym again practicing together because we didn’t know if we’d even get a season this year,” Toland said. “I think we really bonded well too because we haven’t been in the gym together for so long.”
“Last week we came in here and did some conditioning, but it was good to be back in here with basketballs and to see where they’re at. You can see some of them have been working on their game and some of them probably didn’t do as much as they should’ve been, but that was to be expected with the way this year has been,” said North Marion coach Mike Parrish, who is now entering his 18th season as Huskies’ head coach.
North Marion will tip off — or rather, in this strange year, inbound — its 2020-21 season in a mere 17 days in what will be an abbreviated preseason for the entirety of the state. And the Huskies will do so back as members of the Class AAA ranks, where they won three straight state championships from 2009-11, in accordance with the state’s new four-classification system for boys’ and girls’ basketball this year.
Not much else, however, figures to really change for the Huskies, who’ll enter this season poised again to compete for a state championship utilizing their up-tempo, full-court pressure style that Parrish has leveraged into four state titles — and a giant question mark in pursuit of his fifth last season.
“I think it’ll be the exact same. We’re still going to work the same, we’re still going to play how we always do,” said Denham, North’s speedy point guard who was named to the Class AA all-state second team as a junior last season. “It’s just that mentality that we put into our program to be the best.”
The trio of Denham, Toland, and reigning all-state third team junior center Katlyn Carson stand as the Huskies’ pillars in their title aspirations after all three averaged double-figure scoring for last year’s top-seeded squad. Elsewhere, North Marion will be dependent on reserves and unestablished youngsters from last year’s team to help fill the void left by graduations and departures, with the most notable loss being the graduation of three-time all-stater and the NMHS program’s fourth all-time leading scorer in guard Taylor Buonamici.
“I believe we just have to adapt our roles and not be selfish and play as a team instead of individuals. Yes, we lost Taylor and she was a very valuable asset to our team, but we all just need to work together and come together and play as one,” said Carson, who broke out as one of Class AA’s top two-way talents last season as a sophomore.
“We’ll have to get used to playing without Taylor since she was such a big part of our team, but I think we’re coming together pretty nicely without her,” said Denham. “Like we’ve all been playing together for a while now, no one really new came up who we haven’t played with. It’s just minus one person.”
Still, there’s plenty to shake out in terms of North’s starting unit and core rotation alongside what may well be one of the state’s best trios in Denham, Toland and Carson. Last year’s top reserve in junior guard Kennedy Beaty will likely slot into a guard spot opposite Denham, but the team’s fifth starter and nightly rotational contributors are still murky, with sophomore guard Addie Elliott, senior guard Breanna Shelosky, and senior forward Taylor Kerere as the only other players who received any real varsity minutes last season.
“I think the big thing is we just have to stay healthy and everyone is going to have to pick it up a little bit,” Parrish said.
