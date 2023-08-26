RACHEL — Coming off of a 2-1 loss to Point Pleasant, North Marion girls soccer looked to bounce back against Keyser in the second game of the Huskies’ home stand Satuday.
And North Marion bounced back big time, shutting out the Golden Tornado 6-0 thanks to two players putting up two goals each in the game.
“We knew coming in that we had to have super strong and aggressive shots,” North Marion Head Coach Garrett Mock said. “Our shots have been a lot better this year. We’ve changed our formation, and we have a lot of experience out on the field with 10 seniors on our team this year.”
The Huskies evenly split the scoring between the two halves — three in the first and three in the second.
Sophomore Adalie Besedich opened the scoring for the game, making a goal with 33:16 left in the first half. Junior Dakota Mundell followed up with one of her own with 16:02 remaining to put North Marion up 2-0.
With 2:27 left before halftime, senior Katlyn Hoy unexpectedly scored a goal for North Marion. What made it surprising was how the shot, kicked from 30 yards out, initially bounced off the goal post and then rolled into the net behind the goalkeeper. This strange turn of events gave North Marion a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Coming out of halftime, it took just about the same amount of time for a North Marion player to score a goal in the second half as in the first half. Senior Lillian Price scored off a corner kick with 33:11 left on the clock, extending the Huskies’ lead to 4-0.
Mundell scored her second goal of the game with 13:05 remaining in the second half. Besedich finished the scoring just as she opened it with her second goal of the game with 3:16 left, giving North Marion the 6-0 lead and eventual final score.
Mock credited the win to his team’s ability to finish its shots and control the middle of the field. Senior Reese Morris concurred and added teamwork to the list of contributing factors.
“All in all, it’s a team effort,” Morris said. “We all worked really well to pull out this win together.”
The leading scorers of the game, Mundell and Besedich both believe they improved on their individual performances from the previous game.
“I feel really good [about my performance],” Mundell said. “I feel like I played really good today compared to all my other games.”
Besedich specifically mentioned how she got better at goal scoring and shooting.
“I think I worked on finishing goals and followed shots,” Besedich said. “That’s pretty good compared to last game.”
Mock gave great praise for the two players and their contributions to the game.
“I’m very proud of them,” Mock said. “[Mundell’s] a junior and [Besedich’s] a sophomore, and they are proving why they are our forwards, why they’re up there in that middle to control it and get those goals in the back of the net.”
North Marion girls soccer finishes its season opening home stand against East Fairmont on Friday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.
