FAIRMONT — The North Marion Huskies' girls track team had a strong 2020 season, finishing as the overall state runner up and winning the 4x200 meter relay at the state meet in a year where the Huskies relied heavily on freshmen and sophomores.
North Marion's success was formally recognized Monday by the Marion County Board of Education, as the team was honored during the school board meeting.
"Your coaches told me you're not just good girls, but good role models," Marion County school superintendent Donna Hage said to the players in attendance at the board meeting. "I know we are all gearing up to watch the Olympics. I've got two young ones back home that are watching that stage, just like I know in your community and throughout the county there were many that were watching you as you brought a championship home to us and a runner up championship."
North Marion's championship-winning 4x200 meter relay team was composed of Rylee Delovich, Cierra Parker, Trinity Hine and Abby Masters.
Masters was a junior last year, Delovich and Hine were sophomores, and Parker was a freshman. Only one senior, Aubrey Payton, was counted among North Marion's 14 athletes as the Huskies were short on experience, but not talent.
"A lot of these guys, it was their first year ever running track for high school," head coach Jeff Crane said at the board meeting. "So expectations were minimal. But they exceeded them by a lot, and that's what hard work and dedication will get you. These guys are state runners up, and I'm very, very proud of them."
Over the phone the next day, Crane put the greater impact of his team's season into perspective.
"I hope it encourages other people to come out," Crane said. "Because of COVID we lost a few, but the underclassmen, the incoming class of freshmen, hopefully we have a lot of girls — not just in our sport, but other sports also come out. With us, we have some young kids coming out, and it would be great to get more kids out and just add to it and I think we will."
Monday was not North Marion's first team to be recognized this year, as the Huskies' baseball team was honored earlier this month as well for their state runner-up effort this previous season. Crane, who approximated that he had been involved with the high school for around 30 years, was quick to point out the success different sports from North Marion had during the last school year.
"We've had a pretty good school year, from the fall up to the winter and the spring," Crane said. "Football team did great, made the playoffs. Basketball had success. And then not only our track team but our baseball team did well. We had two girls who did really well in tennis, so overall we had a pretty good school year as a whole."
The final feather in North Marion's cap though — as far as last season is concerned — came on Monday, with Crane and his young team receiving ovations from the board and their supporters who packed the meeting room.
"They were very thrilled with it," Crane said. "Any time you get recognition, especially from the board of education, you're very happy about it."
Moving forward, once-modest expectations have quickly risen for the Huskies, who will look to repeat their achievements from the past year after another offseason of training and growth inside their program.
