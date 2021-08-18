FAIRMONT — The North Marion Huskies stepped into unfamiliar territory Tuesday, traveling to Roanoke to compete against the golf teams of Lewis County and Elkins at the Stonewall Resort. North Marion dominated the opposition on the course, finishing over 50 points ahead of the other two schools.
Coach Chance Hearn's Huskies collectively shot 177 by the end of the outing, highlighted by seniors Dylan Runner and Michael Tarley, who both shot 42.
Elkins finished in second, shooting 222 on Tuesday. The Tigers' Tanner Miller medaled on the day, as the junior shot 39.
Lewis County finished third, the Minutemen scoring 229 in total. Wyatt Burns shot 50 for his team.
The Huskies will be back in action Wednesday in Grafton.
