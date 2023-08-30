FAIRMONT — On a clear day with a high of 76 degrees, North Marion hosted the golf teams from Elkins and Preston and a player from Liberty for a match at Green Hills Country Club Wednesday afternoon.
In the team format where the four best player scores counted, Elkins came in first place with a score of 163. Preston placed second with 187, and North Marion finished in third with 196.
“My one and two played up to their potential,” Elkins Head Coach David Baird said. “I had one shoot even par and the other one was a couple over. [As for] the rest of [the team], it’s a different kid each day that steps up and helps us score hopefully well enough to win.”
Individually, Elkins’ Javier Gomez led the match with a score of 35, par for the course. Following Gomez for Elkins, Drew Hinzman scored 41, Lucas D’Angelo scored 43, and Luca Collier scored 44. DJ Louk and Dylan Hinzman did not score for Elkins.
Robbie Lowe finished first for Preston, ending the match with a score of 39. John Westfall followed with 43. Tanner Thomas and Travis Westfall rounded out the scoring for Preston with 48 and 57 respectively.
For North Marion, Garett Stanley led the group with a score of 43, followed by Matt Snoderly with 48. Sawyer Perkins scored 50, and Colton Stanley had 51. Ollie Lantz, Brandon Williams and Riley Canfield did not score for North Marion.
Brady Herrod represented Liberty in the individual competition. He finished with a score of 62.
North Marion has struggled so far this season, but it has seen some improvement since the start.
“We’re starting to see a little bit of consistency,” Head Coach Chance Hearn said. “I feel all my years of coaching that in golf, if you can’t get consistent, you’re never gonna get really good. So they’re starting to get consistent.”
As the home team for the match, North Marion expected to all finish below 50, according to both Hearn and Garett Stanley.
“I was expecting to go low today, and I think most of us were too,” Stanley said. “The expectation, especially being our home course, was to go pretty low.”
Stanley mentioned the wind playing a factor on the course, but he also said the team suffered from inconsistencies.
“Some shots would be good, some shots would be bad,” Stanley said. “We definitely need to practice more before regionals comes around.
“I think by regionals we should have a pretty solid foundation around our team.”
Hearn, meanwhile, believes the team’s struggles come down to a lack of competitiveness.
“I think we’re better than what we’re playing,” Hearn said. “I think we’ve had an issue for a few years now of just a real lack of competitiveness. They’re pretty good kids, but there’s not fire. You got to hate to lose. You got to not want to suck. And if you can find that inside of yourself, then I think you’ll see bigger strides, gain in getting better.”
According to Hearn, North Marion golf heads to Apple Valley Golf Course to take on East Fairmont Thursday, Aug. 31.
