RACHEL — North Marion High School’s golf program is currently seeking incoming freshmen to join their team of Huskies for the upcoming season.
The defending Tri-Valley League champions start competition on Aug. 4 and begin practicing as a team shortly before then.
Both the boys and girls teams are looking for interested incoming freshmen, and both teams practice at Fairmont’s Green Hills Country Club.
Please contact coach Chance Hearns at 304-365-3661 or via Facebook Messenger if you are interested in joining or learning more about the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.