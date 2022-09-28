RACHEL — While other teams around the area saw their games get delayed or postponed due to the storms sweeping through, the North Marion Huskies and Lincoln Cougars were spared the brunt of it during their Tuesday contest.
The light rain and cold temperatures at Woodcutter’s Stadium was fitting for a hard-nosed, intense game that ended in a 0-0 tie between the two squads.
Tuesday was senior night for North Marion, and the Huskies “really wanted this,” said North head coach Garett Mock. Senior Lanie Richards and Brooklyn Markley, as well as each of the Lincoln seniors, were recognized at midfield during halftime.
“The intensity was pretty high on both ends.”
With the temperatures cooling, it took awhile for the Huskies and Cougars offenses to heat up, with the first shot on goal not coming until the 22nd minute off the foot of Richards from the right wing.
Emma Freels was able to step into a shot a short while later after a deflected crosser rolled into open space right in front of the goal, but her shot too was turned away by Lincoln goalkeeper Delaney Haller, who was locked-in all night.
Though North was more active on offense Tuesday, that activity didn’t translate to goals, in large part due to the efforts of Haller.
“They had all their chances, but Lincoln has an amazing keeper — we knew that coming into it,” Mock said. “She’s been great the past three years so we knew what to expect. Overall we had more shots on goal than they did, we controlled the field, we had more possessions, it just didn’t fall in our favor.”
North’s defenders were no slouches either, with keeper Kayla Moore ending with six saves, and the backline playing the physical brand of soccer their opponents have grown accustomed to throughout the season.
“Our defense didn’t back down,” Mock said. “Kayla Moore obviously played her game, she’s always on point with her game. It was a team effort today with our subs and everybody. There was a reason we were getting as many shots as we were and controlling the ball like we were.”
The physicality on Tuesday wasn’t confined to North’s half of the field — the midfield and Lincoln’s side of the pitch saw its fair share.
A collision between a Husky and two Cougars — including the keeper Haller — on the edge of the goal box set up a direct kick from about 25 yards away from the goal in the 66th minute. That resulted in a shot on goal with some velocity behind it, but it was deflected right back in the direction it came.
The deflection found its way to dead-center of the field, where Gabby Conaway wound up a kick that, whether intended as a pass or a shot, reached the net, but was snagged by Haller.
Passing was another strength for the Huskies, a strength that showed most in the waning minutes of the game, where North was desperate for a shot. North Marion won each ball at midfield, and were able to make passes to move the ball down the field and get shots on goal, but each time they were repelled by Haller, who would boot it back to the midfield.
This cycle continued down to the very end, and ultimately ensured the game ended 0-0.
“Our passing, from two games ago, it was twice as good [tonight] as it was then,” Mock said. “Our midfield definitely passed the ball really well tonight, they controlled the middle, they won the middle.”
North is no stranger to ties of late — three of their last five games have gone down as draws. The Huskies will be at home to hunt for a win Thursday against Grafton.
