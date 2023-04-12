RACHEL — The North Marion Huskies smelled blood in the water Wednesday against the Preston Knights who fielded only eight players, leaving a vacant spot in the field and in the lineup.
With their conference opponent handicapped from the jump, North Marion pounced all over the Knights, finishing off their opponents 8-0 in five innings.
With the Knights’ two-hole hitter scratched from the lineup mere moments after the game began, the spot in Preston’s lineup was voided, and an automatic out was leveled to the Knights whenever she would’ve come up. Preston also played a two-man outfield for the game.
North Marion had been sliding after a strong start to the season, and Wednesday’s quick victory got the Huskies back on track after a four-game losing streak. North moves to 7-8 after the shutout.
“We needed a win today to get back on track,” North Marion head coach Lacey Parker said. “Seeing our girls do well out in the field and at-bat, it was an improvement for us. Preston had a lot of heart there at the end, but our girls overcame their own obstacles and played the best they could today.”
The automatic out in the two-spot created a pair of innings where only two Preston hitters stepped into the batter’s box, with North Marion pitcher Rayden Satterfield striking out the leadoff and three-hole hitters bracketing the automatic out both in the top of the first and the top of the third.
The spread-thin outfield also came into play in the bottom of the fourth, when senior catcher Adrianna Floyd shot a line drive down the right field line all the way to the wall. With the closest outfielder having to travel quite a ways to retrieve the ball, Floyd managed an inside-the-park home run, a play which also scored Bella Talkington from third and put North ahead 8-0.
The home run was Floyd’s second of the year.
“Floyd’s a good player,” Parker said. “She’s got a lot of heart behind the plate, a good catcher, a good hitter. Good senior leader, someone we enjoy having on the team.”
Preston went down in order in the top of the fifth, including a pair of strikeouts from Satterfield, who pitched the entire game for the Huskies, and the mercy rule triggered to end the game.
Satterfield, a freshman, added nine strikeouts over five frames and claimed the win Wednesday to add to a strong freshman campaign for the pitcher.
Offensively, Floyd led the way with four RBIs between her two-run home run and a two-run double to left center in the first.
Bella Talkington scored two runs Wednesday, drawing a walk and smacking a triple to right field to finish 1-2. Floyd and Satterfield also crossed the plate twice apiece in the win.
Defensively, Satterfield allowed no hits through five. Preston put five players on the bases, all from walks. North committed zero errors Wednesday and turned a double play after Preston’s runners left early on a line out to right field, Huskies right fielder Alyssa Kincaid threw the ball in to first for an inning-ending double play.
North Marion next faces Poca at home Saturday. Preston, moves to 2-9 on the year, next faces Robert C. Byrd on the road Thursday.
North produced five runs in the bottom of the first, a wild pitch scored Kincaid to start off the night’s scoring. Floyd’s double scored Reagan Ash and Bella Talkington. An errant throw on a steal attempt to third base led to Floyd coming around to score. A two-out error on a groundout allowed Satterfield to score and put North ahead by five early.
Satterfield scored again in the third inning on similar circumstances, the freshman ran from second to home on what would’ve been the third out of the inning except for a fielding error on a ground ball.
Floyd’s fourth-inning home run finished the strong offensive day for the Huskies.
NORTH MARION HUSKIES
Alyssa Kincaid: 0-2 BB, R, SB
Reagan Ash: 1-3 R, SB
Bella Talkington: 1-2 BB, 3B, 2R
Haley Smith: 0-3
Adrianna Floyd: 2-3 2B, HR(2), 2R, 4RBI, SB
Rayden Satterfield: 0-1 2BB, 2R
Brooke Toothman: 1-2
Maci Singleton: 0-2
Angelina Collins: 0-1 BB
Rayden Satterfield (W): 5IP, 0H, 5BB, 9K, 0R, 0ER
