RACHEL — On what was an emotional night at North Marion High, the Huskies came out and started Monday's game against visiting Lewis County as if they had been depleted of all spirit and spent of all passion as they fell into an early 15-6 hole.
But on a day in which the North Marion community recognized the fight and perseverance of its leader, principal Rusty DeVito, who made her first appearance at a NMHS basketball this season as she battles cancer, overcoming a mere nine-point deficit on the scoreboard was nothing for the Huskies.
The Huskies mounted a quick 16-0 run to flip that 15-6 hole into a 22-15 lead, and they then went on to coast to a 74-55 victory over the Minutemen.
"We were pretty emotional prior to the game," said North Marion coach Steven Harbert. "Obviously, with having Mrs. DeVito here tonight, that really got us going. I was glad that she was able to come to the game."
DeVito, in addition to being recognized by the NMHS community herself, took part in the Huskies' Senior Night ceremony for players and cheerleaders. The school and gymnasium were draped with pink as players, coaches, fans and fellow NMHS teachers and administrators were decked out in specially-made pink shirts in support of DeVito.
Collectively, those in attendance honored DeVito's resolve, and eventually Harbert's squad found theirs as well, as the Huskies buried 11 3-pointers and forced 19 Lewis County turnovers to propel the runaway victory.
Cruz Tobin scored a game-high 21 points on 5-of-8 shooting from deep to lead North Marion (5-3), and he also grabbed four rebounds and plucked three steals.
Junior point guard Tariq Miller added another 18 points for NMHS, and he also filled out a full stat line, as he finished with seven rebounds and a game-high six assists. Senior forward Praise Chukwudozie was just a tick behind at 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting with eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks, and Preston Williams came off the bench — with senior Jarrett Reed starting in his place — to further boost the Huskies with six rebounds, four assists and four steals to go with five points.
Jaycob Smith led Lewis County (2-6) with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, to go with three rebounds and three assists, while Tanner Griffith and Will Hunt also both cracked double figures with 14 points and 11 points, respectively.
"We started making some shots," Harbert said with a laugh. "But I (also) felt like we defended better — we caused a couple of turnovers — and we crashed the glass and got offensive rebounds. I felt like that was the difference for us."
For the game, North Marion yanked down 20 offensive rebounds, with 11 of those second-chance opportunities coming in the first half and seven in the first quarter alone. The gobs of extra possessions eventually helped ignite North's offense, as they amounted to a surplus of attempts from beyond the arc, to complement NMHS's already heavy 3-point diet versus Lewis' 3-2 zone.
"It's about in-rhythm, step-in 3s," said Harbert, whose Huskies finished the game 11-of-26 from 3, including 8-of-18 in the first half. "We like to take them out of transition, but ultimately, we want to have our feet set, because when our feet are set, our percentage is pretty good."
Chukwudozie, Miller and Williams started the 3-point brigade during the Huskies' early comeback, with the trio combining for a string of four consecutive triples, two of which came courtesy of Chukwudozie. Once NMHS took its first lead behind its bevy of 3s and offensive rebounds, Tobin did the heavy lifting in extending it, as the feisty junior guard ticked off the Huskies' final 14 points of the first half to grow the lead from five points at 25-20 to 10 at the half at 39-29.
Tobin's torrid stretch manifested primarily via a sizzling display of shooting from downtown, as he buried four 3s during his personal 14-point frenzy. He snapped his first 3 from the left wing after a skip pass assist by Miller, and on NMHS's very next possession, he made it two straight from beyond the arc when he drilled a corner 3 after a swing-swing sequence. He put in his third 3 moments later, again from the corner, after receiving a swing pass from Miller on a baseline-out-of-bounds set, and then he capped his one-man barrage with another wing triple in transition.
Tobin's dazzling scoring spree put North Marion up by as many as 13 at one point at 39-26, and while Lewis County got it back down to eight early in the second half at 43-35, the Huskies retaliated with a massive 12-0 run, including eight points from Miller, to separate for good.
