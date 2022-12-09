FAIRMONT — Last season, North Marion was doing something that every coach wants to see from their team — playing their best ball at the end of the season.
Wins against Weir and Berkeley Springs — who had beaten North earlier in the season and finished 19-5 — took North Marion to Charleston, and while the Huskies took a first round loss to the No. 1 seed Shady Spring, it was an encouraging sign for a team that recovered from a 2-5 start to finish the season in Charleston with a 13-11 record.
Now with the start of the new season mere days away, North Marion is once again looking to peak at the right time with a core that consists of many returning players such as Preston Williams, Harley Sickles, Parker Kincell and Landon Frey.
One thing that links three of those four is their commitment to the football team as well as the basketball squad.
With North Marion making a deep state semifinal playoff push in football, players like Sickles, Kincell, Frey and Casey Minor may need time to get all the way up to speed on the hard court, but in the grind of the regular season, North Marion head coach Steven Harbert is more concerned about where his team finishes, not where they start.
“Are they going to play their best basketball in December? Probably not,” Harbert said. “Our goal is to get better every day, every rep, and by the time late February turns around — your spot doesn’t matter, we saw Fairmont Senior in football last year enter as a 16 seed and win the whole thing. So in my opinion, it doesn’t matter until it matters, which is in February and March.”
Still, with the whole band truly together by the last week of February, optimism surrounds a team that hopes to replicate their fall sports success in the winter.
“The guys that’ve been in the gym for two weeks that were non-football players, they’ve done a great job of coming in and working hard everyday knowing that when those football guys were available to come back, the complexion of the team changes,” Steven Harbert said.
“Now that we’re all back together, the energy’s been great, they’re excited, in football we had a good season, fell short but had a great season, and we want that momentum to carry over into basketball.”
While North Marion graduated impact players such as all-state performer Tariq Miller, lefty shooter Cruz Tobin, and reliable big man Malachi Funkhouser, the Huskies can still trot out an experienced group which includes Sickles, their leading scorer last year at 15.1 point per game who also was good for around 10 rebounds a game, and Williams, who averaged 12.8 points per game, third-highest on the team in 2021-22.
With an extra year of experience and some exciting new players introduced into the rotation, the Huskies see a huge upside with this group.
“I’m feeling great about the team,” Williams said. “We have a lot of great athletes, guys coming off football season, coming in in great shape. We’re all ready to run and play good basketball, this is one of our more athletic groups that we’ve had in past years.”
“Bringing the core group back is important,” Harbert said. “They’re the heart and souls of the group, they’re the ones that lead.”
With a half-dozen seniors on the team, including Sickles, Williams and Kincell, experience should also be a strength.
“Leadership is always the most important thing,” Harbert said. “When you have a team that is led by the team, by your players, that’s when they’re going to be great. If we the coaches have to step in and lead the entire time, your team probably isn’t going to be as good as it can be.”
For this team to be as good as it can be, North will look for contributions from some new faces — at least new to the hardwood.
Casey Minor, the Huskies quarterback during football season, had etched a role for himself off the bench by last season’s end, and has a chance to step into a larger role this year as a junior after Harbert noted his overall improvement into a more well-rounded player and scorer.
Cole Malnick, the reigning Big X Conference Player of the Year usually found on the bump and in the batter’s box for Huskies baseball, joins the team this year after a hip injury sidelined him all of last season.
“We felt like he was going to be really good for us, and getting him back in the gym 100% healthy, it’s a big pick-up for us,” Harbert said.
“[Malnick’s] a big, tall, athletic guy,” Williams said.
With a reloaded roster, the Huskies have nailed down a few points of improvement they’d like to see, in large part derived from their experience in the state playoffs last season.
“I think we need to all have a little bit better communication on the floor, so we know where everyone is at all times,” Williams said.
“I felt like defensively we needed to get a little bit better overall. And knocking down open shots,” Harbert said. “Those are two things where you get into the state tournament, you have to be able to make those open shots. And you have to be able to get stops. We think that this team will rebound the ball very well, and I think we can guard pretty well, but all that is yet to be determined.”
The Huskies season starts on Saturday at home against Winfield at 7 p.m.
