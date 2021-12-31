RACHEL — The North Marion Huskies were one missed shot away from downing a top-five ranked program Thursday as they led Wheeling Central Catholic 54-52 with 5.5 seconds to play in what had been a back-and-forth game.
Advancing the ball the length of the court, the Maroon Knights scrambled for a shot. After two passes, their last resort was Peyton Toepfer, who had just subbed in for the final play, who lofted up an open shot from the corner as the buzzer sounded.
Nothing but net.
After holding a narrow lead through most of the game’s three quarters, the Huskies scraped and clawed to sustain their advantage until the end.
Leading 41-40 after three quarters, North fell behind in the fourth frame’s opening minutes. However, back-to-back three’s from Cruz Tobin and Preston Williams rocketed the Huskies ahead 51-49 with just two minutes to play. A free throw apiece from both teams made it 52-50 with under a minute to go.
Needing to salt away the game, North unfortunately turned the ball over, but miraculously forced a steal themselves a beat later. It was the Huskies’ third steal in the final two minutes of play, as coach Steven Harbert’s team looked locked in and determined to defend their homecourt.
Disaster struck for North when they turned the ball over once again, and Amir Maltony tied the game with a wide-open breakaway layup with 12 seconds to go and the clock running. Working quickly, the Huskies advanced the ball upcourt in one pass to Tariq Miller, who skied over Wheeling CC’s Caleb Ratcliffe to give North the lead once again, 54-52, with 5.5 to play.
Then, with the win nearly in North’s hands, Teopfer’s 3 snatched it away from them to give Wheeling a 55-54 victory.
“We knew they were going to do some kind of cross,” Harbert said. “They had (Ryan Reasbeck) up here, I knew that they were really going to try and get it to him so that he could play the ball. We were trying to switch screens. There’s a lot of emotion. Hats off to them for making the shot but our guys showed that we can play.”
Reasbeck was almost certainly the player Wheeling CC wanted with the ball in the end, as the senior had been killing the Huskies from behind the arc all game, and finished with 22 points.
For North’s part, Preston Williams led the team in scoring with 23 of his own, including 11 in the second quarter to help give North a 24-22 halftime lead after trailing 9-6 after a defense-centric first quarter.
Williams also collected a team-high eight rebounds and two blocks, as the junior shone brightly in front of his home crowd.
Many Huskies played strong games Thursday— Cruz Tobin finished with 14 points and three steals, Tariq Miller dished out five assists while adding two rebounds and six points. Harley Sickles finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals, and Landon Frey finished with two points and three rebounds.
North now sits at 2-4, a record that may be deceiving for a team that started with a veritable murderers row of opponents, including Fairmont Senior, Logan, and Winfield.
“We played the number one, number two, number four, now number five [teams],” Harbert said. “And they beat us on a buzzer beater. Literally a buzzer beater. I just feel that if we stay the course, we’ve played with everybody for halves, or maybe three quarters. Tonight, I felt like we put a whole game together against a really good program. Hats off to coach Stephens and his staff and the players. But I’m more impressed with how we competed, how we played together, how we played as a team.”
North will look to start building some momentum after the new year, when they take on East Fairmont on Jan. 3.
