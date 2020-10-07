FAIRMONT – Following razor-thin finishes at each of the Big 10 Conference and Class AA Region I tournaments, North Marion High is aligned for another down-to-the-wire thriller today in the second and final round of the state tournament at Oglebay Resort.
The Huskies, who punched a ticket to the state tournament by edging Berkeley Springs 260-262 to finish runners-up in last week’s regional tournament, posted a team score of 259 on Tuesday to begin its state championship quest at Oglebay. The 259 puts the Huskies in second place in Class AA, just one stroke behind Shady Spring’s leading total of 258 entering today’s final round.
Keyser will enter Day 2 in third place in Class AA after posting a team score 266, followed by Roane County’s 271 in fourth and Herbert Hoover’s 273 in fifth.
Shady Spring’s first-place total of 258 on Tuesday was powered by Class AA defending individual Todd Duncan, who recorded a spectacular round with a 6-over 77 to lead all individuals in Class AA. The Tigers also got qualifying scores of 83 by Tanner Vest (tied for 6th) and 98 by Jordy Townley (26th).
North Marion’s second-place total of 259, meanwhile, was spearheaded by its own star in senior Michael Harris, who shot an 8-over 79 and currently ranks second among individuals trailing Duncan by just two strokes. The Huskies also got qualifying scores of 87 by Dylan Runner (tied for 11th) and 93 by Bryce Rhoades (21st).
Shady Spring also got a 106 by Hayden Wood out of the team’s No. 4 spot, while North Marion’s No. 4 golfer Will Lemasters carded a 103.
Keyser’s third-place total of 266 was led by a round of 82 from Jacob Malcolm, which puts him in fifth overall among Class AA individuals.
Trailing Duncan’s first place 77 and Harris’ second-place 79 are Winfield’s Jackson Woodburn and Westside’s Kerri-Anne Cook in third place with dueling rounds of 81. Malcolm’s 82 checks in at fifth, and Shady’s Vest and Grafton’s Chris Miller are tied for sixth overall with an 83. Robert C. Byrd’s Alex Hawkins is in eighth with an 84, followed by Roane County’s Cole Ellis and Wayne’s Cole Kiley in ninth and 10th, respectively, with rounds of 85 and 86.
In the Class AAA standings, Wheeling Park will enter Wednesday’s final round in first place with a team score of 242. George Washington sits in second with a score of 247, followed by Cabell Midland in third at 250, Woodrow Wilson in fourth at 252, and Parkersburg South in fifth at 261.
Defending Class AAA individual state champion Ryan Bilby of Brooke holds the lead among individuals heading into Day 2 as he goes for back-to-back titles. Bilby carded a 6-over 77 on Tuesday to lead all of Parkersburg South’s Mace Busch, Wheeling Park’s Noah Seivertson and Cabell Midland’s Cameron Jarvis by one stroke after all three players carded 78s. Washington’s Ethan Hardy and George Washington’s Anderson Goldman are in a tie for fifth after each shot a 79 on Tuesday.
In Class A, St. Marys leads the field as it goes for repeat state championships on Wednesday, with the Blue Devils posting a team score of 258 on Tuesday to finish six strokes clear of second-place Williamstown at 264.
Moorefield (276), Sherman (296) and Pocahontas County (303) round out the Top 5 in the Class A team standings.
Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr heads the Class A field among individuals after shooting an 8-over 79 on Tuesday. Parkersburg Catholic’s Blake Lewis currently sits in second with an 81, followed Andrew Holbrook of Tygarts Valley in third with an 82, St. Marys’ Brandon Lawhon in fourth with an 83, and Blue Devils teammate Grant Barnhart in fifth with an 84.
Day 2 of the tournament is scheduled to begin today at 8:30 a.m.
