RACHEL — It's been too long, but high school football fans got to once again cheer on their teams in full force Thursday night, as the North Marion Huskies hosted the East Fairmont Bees at Woodcutters Stadium.
The Huskies and Bees battled to wire, with the Huskies escaping with a 28-to-21 victory.
North Marion made sure to get the ball to their playmakers from the first snap, the Huskies' first play an end around to senior Tariq Miller that went for a first down.
North Marion came out fighting for yards and making East Fairmont work for every tackle. Marching down the field, quarterback Brody Hall took it himself from ten yards out to give the Huskies the early 7-to-0 lead with 8:40 left in the first quarter of play.
Daran Hays' squad's defense was just as effective as their offense on East Fairmont's first drive, as Kaden Hovatter brought down Bees quarterback Ian Crookshanks to give East Fairmont a third and long.
The Bees' first drive of 2021 would be a three-and-out, and on the punt return for the Huskies, Tariq Miller would once again leave his mark, driving forward through waves of East Fairmont defenders to get his team down near the red zone before the offense even came on the field.
North Marion would capitalize quickly, with Cruz Tobin snagging an eight-yard touchdown catch on a back shoulder fade after only a few plays.
With over six minutes to go in the first quarter, the Huskies led 14-to-0.
East Fairmont's first sign of life on the offensive end came on the next drive, when Crookshanks connected with Clay Hershberger for a 15-yard catch over the middle. The drive would stall as Crookshanks would be sacked again, and the Bees would punt as the horn sounded at the end of the first quarter.
North Marion turned to a ground-and-pound approach often in quarter two, with Gavan Lemley slipping the first tackle on seemingly every carry he received. However, the Bees eventually held their ground around midfield, forcing the Huskies to punt for the first time with 8:30 to go in the second quarter.
The Bees would pick up a couple first downs, but they'd eventually have to punt the ball back to North Marion, who marched down the field themselves, before Tariq Miller made another explosive play that the Huskies faithful have become accustomed to seeing.
Miller caught a ten yard in-breaking route, and sped down the field, outrunning everybody for a 51-yard touchdown to put his team up three scores with just under three minutes to go in the half.
The score would stand at 21-to-0 at halftime.
Coming out of the locker room, East Fairmont came out firing, starting the second half with a Will Sarsfield first down run.
The Bees kept the pedal to the metal, and put together and explosive drive that ended with a 55-yard touchdown catch to Alex Culp, who came free over the middle for Crookshanks to hit him with a throw on the run.
East Fairmont's Collin Mayo kept the momentum firmly on the side of the Bees on the very next drive with a heady defensive play. The senior stepped in front of an out route to snatch an interception and take it untouched back the other way. The pick six would make the score 21-to-14 North Marion with 8:49 to go in the third quarter.
The Bees would stay firmly in control, recording a sack of their own to force a punt.
Crookshanks escaped plenty of pressure in the second half, a big reason for the Bees' turnaround, but he'd go down on the ensuing drive to bring up a 2nd and 16. After Hershberger was unable to haul in a overthrown pass to the flat, East was faced with 3rd and 16. A broken up deep pass would bring up fourth down, and the Bees would go for it, being too close to punt but too far away for a field goal. Another broken up deep ball forced a turnover on downs.
North Marion seemed to re-seize control over the game, marching down the field as the third quarter ended, Huskies up 21-to-14.
The Huskies would reach the goal line and try to pound the ball into the end zone, but cheers would turn into gasps from North Marion as the Huskies fumbled the ball in the end zone, recovered by East Fairmont.
The Bees couldn't do anything with the ensuing drive, a false start penalty killing their newfound momentum.
North Marion found themselves back in the red zone, where Harley Sickles caught a short pass to give the Huskies more breathing room and a 28-to-14 lead with eight minutes left in the game.
East Fairmont would not go quietly. Pounding the ball down to North's 25, the Bees uncorked a double pass, Crookshanks throwing a backwards pass to Hershberger, and the former quarterback placing a perfect ball to a wide open Alex Culp in the end zone. One score game once again with just under five minute left.
The Huskies, though, would not give East another chance with the ball, salting away the game with plenty of runs from Brody Hall. The Huskies got quite a scare late in the game when a snap was fumbled, but recovered to North Marion's great relief.
North protected their home field, and will get another home game next week against Preston. East Fairmont will look for their first win against Grafton as they play at home in their next go-round.
