North Marion puts up 29 points in 2nd quarter to down Chapmanville

FAIRMONT — North Marion exploded for 29 points in the second quarter following a ho-hum start to rout Chapmanville 43-0 on the road Saturday afternoon.
The Huskies (4-1) scored just about every way possible in the breakaway second period. First, NMHS quarterback Brody Hall hit star wide receiver Tariq Miller for a 14-yard touchdown on a designed rollout. Then Miller scored via the ground when he took a jet sweep handoff for a 13-yard run. Hall then added a rushing touchdown of his own when he dropped back to pass and eventually took off on a scramble he turned into a 42-yard touchdown run. Just before the half, North Marion’s Casey Minor and Dylan Composky combined to throw off the timing and partially block a Chapmanville punt that Cody Clevenger scooped up for a 14-yard return touchdown.
The 29-point outburst gave the Huskies a 36-0 lead at the half and made up for a fairly lackadaisical first quarter from North. The Tigers (1-1) nearly took the initial lead in that first period marching into the red zone on an early drive, but NMHS’s Hunter Kuhn intercepted a pass at the goal line on fourth down to dispose of the threat. Kuhn then got the Huskies on the board with 1:22 to go in the first period on a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
Kuhn’s interception was one of two takeaways for the Huskies, who coughed up a pair of lost fumbles themselves on what was a wet and messy afternoon in Chapmanville.
North Marion outgained Chapmanville 312-172, with Hall as the offensive fulcrum in both the run and pass game; he finished the game 10-of-13 for 115 yards and a touchdown through the air, while also rushing seven times for a team-high 71 yards, including the 42-yard TD scamper.
Kuhn added another 53 rushing yards and a TD on nine carries, while Miller accrued 78 yards of total offense and two TDs on seven total touches.
Caleb Whitt rushed for a team-best 67 yards on 16 carries for the Tigers.
North Marion, which entered Saturday’s game at 8th in the WVSSAC’s latest Class AA playoff ratings, will travel to Lewis County on Friday.
