SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Game 1 of Frankfort High's best-of-3 series with North Marion High in the Class AA Region I championship was suspended on Monday due to inclement weather.
The game will pick back up Tuesday at 5 p.m., in the top of the fifth inning with North Marion leading 5-3.
The game started in ideal conditions, with temperatures in the high-80s and a slight breeze, but the dark clouds kept rolling in as the game went on before thunder was heard over the field in between the fourth and fifth innings, with lightning and the suspension of the contest to follow.
North Marion's Dylan Runner led off the game with a walk before coming around to score on an RBI single by Jace Rinehart.
The Huskies extended their lead to 4-0 in the third when Brock Troy hit an RBI single and two runs came around to score later in the frame on an error.
Frankfort got a run back in the bottom half when Logan Kinser and Brady Whitacre hit back-to-back singles, with Kinser advancing to third and Whitacre moving up on the throw. Andrew Lynch hit a sacrifice fly to score Kinser.
North Marion got that run right back in the away half of the fourth on a sac fly from Troy.
The Falcons showed patience in the bottom of the inning, with Kinser and Whitacre drawing bases-loaded walks to get Frankfort within two.
After the Falcons made it 5-3, the Huskies pulled starting pitcher Cole Malnick after 84 pitches. Troy got a groundout to end the inning before the game was suspended.
After the resumption of Game 1 at Frankfort, Game 2 at North Marion is now pushed back to Wednesday and Game 3 (if necessary) will be at Frankfort on Thursday. All games will start at 5 p.m.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
