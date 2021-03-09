RACHEL — East Fairmont bottled up North Marion’s half-court offense and found a few slivers versus NMHS’s half-court defense, but eventually the impending tidal wave that is the Huskies’ helter-skelter pressure and fast break attack revved up to full force to power a 63-43 victory on Tuesday in NMHS’s home opener.
For East Fairmont (0-2), it was a gutsy response from its opening night debacle versus Grafton, as the Bees stymied North Marion with a 2-3 zone and pounded the offensive glass in the first half to trail just 35-30 at the break. But North Marion (2-0) countered East’s more preferred half-court game with a switched up man-to-man full-court press in the second half to grease the wheels of its transition game and run away with the win.
“We want to try to start fast and start aggressive and we think the way to do that is to press,” said North Marion coach Steven Harbert. “We’ll run our 2-2-1 (full court), we’ll run our full-court man, we’ll run our run-and-jump, we just to give different looks to make the other team think.”
The Huskies, who shot 47.5% from the floor and forced 21 EFHS turnovers, made their move midway through the third quarter when they ripped off a 13-0 run over four-plus minutes to balloon what was a two-point lead at 39-37 to a 13-point advantage at 52-39. The surge was fueled from a combination of North’s schematic change-up with its press as well as the Huskies’ overall defensive activity, as they forced eight EFHS turnovers in the period after prodding the Bees into just seven turnovers in the entire first half.
For the second half as a whole, North Marion limited East Fairmont to a mere 13 points, including just two in the fourth quarter, on 6-of-23 shooting with 14 turnovers.
“We told them, ‘If you guard well and you force a few turnovers, or force long shots they miss, that’s going to create for us,’” Harbert said. “That was the difference in the first half and the second half.”
“The pressure we expected, and we knew it was going to be one of two ways, either the 2-2-1 zone press or the full-court man, and at times we handled it well and at other times, we turned it over too much,” East Fairmont coach Tyrone Asterino said. “If I'm not mistaken, we were at the line with a chance to tie it up and missed the free throws, so it was two-point game and then you turn around about a minute later and it's a 12-point game. We’ve just got to handle the pressure better."
North Marion junior guard Tariq Miller led the way for the Huskies with 23 points on 10-of-20 shooting, to go with six rebounds, three assists, and three steals. All game long, Miller was dynamic in the open court flying coast to coast off grab-and-gos and NMHS takeaways, but Miller was also NMHS’s offensive lifeline in the first half versus the Bees’ zone, as he scored 13 of his 23 over the first two quarters.
Harley Sickles scored another 13 points for the Huskies and just missed a double-double with eight rebounds, despite seeing his first-half minutes cut due to foul trouble. Sickles, who bullied the Bees down low with powerful, shoulder-first finishes and offensive rebounds, scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime. Cruz Tobin added nine points for NMHS, while Praise Chukwudozie scored eight points on just six shots, to go with six rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Preston Williams also amassed a fine overall line of seven points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals for North Marion.
Evan Parr scored a team-high 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting with three assists and two steals for East Fairmont, including a 3-of-6 showing from 3. Junior Seth Cochran, who got the start after a hard-nosed performance in the team’s opener against Grafton on Saturday, was the lone other EFHS player to crack double figures with 10 points and five rebounds.
East Fairmont kept the close with North Marion throughout the first quarter, with the Bees' offensive rebounding on one end and its 2-3 zone on the other giving the Huskies fits. Cochran scored East's first six points of the game, as he and Robert Copenhaver, who had six points and four rebounds off the bench for EFHS, made hay hunting second-chance opportunities, and the Bees' zone sealed off the paint and forced NMHS into bombs from the 3-point line. The Huskies converted enough of those tries from deep and got an off-the-bounce jolt from each of Tobin and Williams -- who both scored seven first quarter points -- to take a 23-17 lead after one.
North maintained a 6-8-point lead for the first four minutes of the second quarter, but East hung around and eventually gained some traction on the scoreboard when NMHS pulled off its press due to foul trouble and entered into a languid offensive stretch as a result versus East's pesky 2-3 zone. Over a span of about four minutes, the Huskies mustered a mere two points and labored through an ugly series of four straight turnovers as the Bees slashed the margin from eight points at 30-22 to two points at 32-30 following 3s by Parr and and Connor Tingler.
"There is certain defensive stuff we have to do because of our personnel," Asterino said of EFHS's zone. "Whether it's a press, playing one zone, playing another zone, playing half-court man, full-court man, we'll do whatever we got to do, and I thought it did get us back into the game."
"We didn't make shots," Harbert said of the Huskies dry spell. "That's the key, if you want to beat a zone, you got to make shots."
Miller cashed out on a wing 3 just before halftime to increase NMHS's lead back to five, the second time in as many quarters he hit a late 3 after banking one in from half court at the buzzer of the first quarter.
East chopped the lead back down to two twice early in the third period, but it was the Bees' last hurrah as North Marion's rejiggered full-court man-to-man pressure suffocated them into a heap of loopy passes and deflected balls thereafter. The press, which made its living via opportune peel-off traps, badgered EFHS into seven turnovers in the third quarter's opening six minutes to spark North's go-go transition game. Miller and Sickles each scored on fast break layups, and Chukwudozie threw down one of his two dunks in the game when he intercepted a pass and strolled to the rim unencumbered.
Another runout layup by Tobin off a steal and a bullying baseline finish by Sickles ballooned the margin to 15 at 52-37 to, in retrospect, put the game away, as East Fairmont scored just six points over the contest's final 14-plus minutes.
Both teams will return to the court on Thursday, with North Marion traveling to Buckhannon-Upshur and East Fairmont hosting Robert C. Byrd.
