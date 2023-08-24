RACHEL – Another high school football season started in Marion County, as the North Marion Huskies hosted the East Fairmont Bees in the season opener Thursday night.
North Marion decidedly took the victory, defeating East Fairmont 55-24.
“Give North Marion a lot of credit,” East Fairmont Head Coach Shane Eakle said. “We had a couple turnovers, they capitalized on a big play. They did a good job of capitalizing on a missed tackle here, a missed tackle there. You can’t do that with a good football team like North Marion.”
The Huskies controlled the game throughout its entirety, scoring on every offensive drive in the game.
North Marion led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and 20-3 by halftime. The Huskies went up on the Bees 34-10 after three quarters of play.
Senior running back Aaron Hoffman took charge of the offense with 131 rushing yards on 10 attempts, 101 of those yards in the first half. He tacked on two touchdowns, one for 68 yards and the other for nine yards.
“I don’t like to take credit,” Hoffman said. “On that long [touchdown] run, it was mainly my linemen. They made me a nice wide open hole and then I went off Nate Miller’s butt and just was off to the races.”
Casey Minor, North Marion’s senior quarterback, completed nine of his 18 attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns — one to senior receiver Landen Frey for 20 yards, and the other to junior receiver Landon Cowger for 59 yards.
For as good as North Marion performed, Head Coach Daran Hays still thinks the team could do a better job preparing for its games.
“Our preparation this week wasn’t as good as it needs to be,” Hays said. “We have to prepare better. And I think hopefully this was a little bit of an awakening moment for that.”
For East Fairmont, the offense struggled but found some of its footing in the second half. Senior quarterback Ian Crookshanks threw for 136 yards, completing 11 passes on 21 attempts. He also ran for 34 yards on nine attempts.
Crookshanks’ two passing touchdowns both came in the fourth quarter — a 44-yard pass to junior Dominic Fantasia, and a 22-yard pass to junior Cole Vangilder. He also threw an interception in the second quarter, picked off by Frey.
Fantasia led East Fairmont in rushing with 145 yards on 19 rushes. He also scored a 59-yard touchdown on the ground in the third quarter.
Eakle credited his team for staying in the game playing, even scoring touchdowns in the second half, but there’s still work to do.
“We went out guns blazing in the second half, did what we had to do,” Fantasia said. “In the end we lost, but we’re gonna work hard on the outcome to have a better next week.”
East Fairmont hosts Grafton for the Bees’ home opener at East-West Stadium, Friday, Sept. 1. North Marion continues its homestead that same day against Preston at Roy Michael Field. Both games kickoff at 7 p.m.
