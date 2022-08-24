FAIRMONT — Most high school football teams around the state begin their schedule on Friday night, but the North Marion Huskies and East Fairmont Bees, have Thursday all to themselves.
North Marion travels down to East-West Stadium for a 7 p.m. season opener against the Bees, in what proved to be an exciting matchup last season, and what should give onlookers answers to pressing questions this time around.
This is round two for these teams, who had a week one Thursday game last season as well. The Huskies played host in 2021 and defended their field in a 28-21 victory.
This time around, the two teams look different.
North Marion dives into their first game since the graduation of quarterback Brody Hall and receiver Tariq Miller, and with the loss of star power through the air, the Huskies will have to rely more on their ground game and defense.
East Fairmont retains their quarterback, incoming junior Ian Crookshanks, but the weaponry around him has shifted. Lead back Will Sarsfield, and receivers Clay Hershberger, Landen Larnerd, and Seth Watkins have moved on.
East isn’t trotting out an entirely new receiver corp though, with players Evan Bartholow and Hoyt Michael returning.
North Marion returns a stable of backs from last year, including a three-headed attack of seniors Gavan Lemley, Parker Kincell, and junior Aaron Hoffman.
Whether North’s ground game or East’s aerial attack can be more effective will go a long way towards the outcome of Thursday’s game, and go towards setting the tone for the rest of the season.
While Crookshanks mans the helm for his third year at East Fairmont, fellow junior Casey Minor is the favorite to take over under center for the Huskies. An athletic player who exhibited good running ability over summer scrimmages, Minor has a chance to make a good first impression against a county rival.
The frontlines are another pivotal factor. North will have to replace two stalwarts up front between Logan Musgrave and Kaden Hovatter. Seniors this year across the line include Landon Boone, Ethan Martin and Connor Hayes.
For East, their increased strength and size up front was a popular topic over the summer, and now the Bees get to see how much progress they’ve made in regular season action. Seniors Evan Helm, Tyler Parrish, Kolten Haddox and Lucas Mullooly are players with a part to play in the effort.
North and East went separate ways after their week one showdown last season, with East finding themselves on the outside looking in on the playoffs by the slimmest of margins, and North hosting a playoff game and making it to the state quarterfinals. Wherever the two teams end up this season, it all begins at East-West Stadium on Thursday night.
