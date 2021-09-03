FAIRMONT — The North Marion Huskies' week two football game against the Preston County Knights, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3, has been postponed until Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., according to officials at North Marion High.
While the specific reasons for the rescheduling were not made public, there seemed to be cause for COVID-related concern on Preston County's part. North Marion principal Kristin DeVaul said that after having talks with Preston County about their schools' current status surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the two sides "erred on the side of caution" and decided to postpone the game.
"Every school in the state of West Virginia has at the very top of their priority list the safety of their students," DeVaul said.
The rescheduling comes after North Marion won their season opener against East Fairmont 28-to-21, while Preston County lost to Hampshire in their opening contest 21-0.
Friday's rescheduled game is the latest in what has been a spate of postponement and outright cancellations in the area. Buckhannon-Upshur and Bridgeport's week one contest was cancelled, as BU announced the decision was made "due to an exposure and an abundance of caution related to COVID-19."
Robert C. Byrd's week one game against Keyser had to be postponed as well, and Fairmont Senior's opening game against Lewis County was delayed from Friday, Aug. 27 to Aug. 30 after Lewis' own COVID-related issues.
According to The New York Times, the seven-day average of daily new COVID cases in Preston County jumped from three as of Aug. 15 to 21 new cases as of Sept. 1.
