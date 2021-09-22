FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Field Club was the sight of this year’s Marion County Championship, where the golf teams of Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont, and North Marion came together Tuesday to determine a victor.
After battling through nine holes of golf, and steady rain that started falling a few hours into the match, North Marion came out on top, with a collective score of 163. North’s Dylan Runner was the medalist on the day, as the senior shot 39 on the par-35. Runner also medaled in Monday’s Big 10 Conference Championship at Bel Meadow.
“We finally played to our potential today,” North Marion head coach Chance Hearn said.
“We’ve been like a yo-yo all year long, and we don’t have anything else to do except practice until regionals, so hopefully the yo-yo — instead of going back down it’ll be up doing some tricks.”
The three teams played six, and scored their four lowest Tuesday. In addition to Runner’s 39, Evan Hall shot 40, Will Lemasters shot 40 and Michael Tarley shot 44.
Coming in second was Fairmont Senior, at 175. On their home course, Logan Huffman and Tristan Wolford both shot 43, Landen Barkley shot 44 and Caden Musgrove shot 45.
The Marion County Championship alternates sites between all Marion County teams each year, and Fairmont Senior head coach Luke Corley talked about what it means to host this year’s event.
“It’s really an honor to me,” Corley said. “Because I teach at East Fairmont Middle School so I know these kids when they’re coming up through the middle school, and I coach my golf team,[...] and I’m friends with Chance [Hearn]. So it really is an honor to host this, do it for the kids and feed them at the end. Just go and have a good day and hopefully settle all of them down before the regional.”
East Fairmont placed third on the day. Blake Hunt shot 40 to pace the Bees, while Tanner Bartholow shot 45, Jacob Laya shot 48, and Traijon Cather shot 53 for a total of 186.
After the showing, East Fairmont head coach Bill Malone said he sees ways for his team to improve heading in to regionals, and spoke on the day his top performer, Blake Hunt, had.
“I’m glad to see [Hunt] shoot a good score out there,” Malone said. “He’s going to be a good golfer. We just have to learn to chip and putt. Anybody can step up and smack a ball, but chipping and putting is a field game, and we’ve got to do a better job of that.”
With the victory, North Marion took the county championship for the second year in a row, and all three teams got an opportunity to gear themselves up for their regional match next Monday at Green Hills.
