FAIRMONT — Two top-10 class-AAA teams butted heads Wednesday, the North Marion Huskies traveling to East Fairmont in a game of basketball that more so resembled a track meet at times. After the dust settled on the break-neck action inside the Hive, the Huskies emerged victorious 64-51.
Huskies senior Olivia Toland showed up against North’s county rival, scoring 24 points through a 13-13 day at the foul line, and totaling four rebounds, four assists and four steals to boot.
“She played like a senior tonight,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “She was a leader tonight, got to the rim, played smart, played good defense and handled the ball well.”
For the Bees, Morgan Cochran led East in scoring with a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.
East and North played a speedy game Wednesday, both applying pressure the length of the court, and both moving to push the ball up the court quickly and break the other’s press on offense.
The up-and-down playstyle yielded endless fast-breaks, and the defensive pressure yielded plenty of steals. North brought in 14 steals Wednesday, and East swiped nine steals of their own.
“We knew East was going to put a lot of pressure on,” Parrish said. “I don’t know how many turnovers we ended up with, but I think we probably won the turnover battle.”
Free throws were the difference for North on Wednesday, as the Huskies attempted 26 shots from the line, making 21. East managed 10 free throw shots, converting five.
After starting the year 1-1 against Wayne and Hampshire, North’s frequent trips to the foul line helped the Huskies score between 19 and 13 points each quarter and right their offense.
“When we lost to Wayne, we had a bad fourth quarter,” Parrish said. “We couldn’t make a shot, they couldn’t miss a shot. We went to Hampshire, we had spells where we couldn’t score and we’d go through droughts. Today, we kept scoring consistently throughout the game.”
North led 19-17 after a tight first quarter, with Toland scoring nine points on 5-5 shooting from the stripe, and Tarayn Myers scoring seven points in the quarter. Myers ended with 12 points, four rebounds and three steals.
The Bees had some eye-popping plays in the second quarter— a picturesque fadeaway jump shot from the elbow from Kenly Rogers, an emphatic block from Myers, and Morgan Cochran scoring the last six points of the quarter, but North kept plugging away, and Toland kept working her way to the foul line.
The Huskies extended their lead to 34-28 at halftime, Toland going 11-11 from the line in the first half. North shot 2-14 in the quarter, while East shot 5-16, but only shot two free throws, making one.
By the end of the third, North led 51-39. On the whole Wednesday, North shot 39.5% from the field, while East shot 35.5% from the field.
“I was pleased with what we did,” Parrish said. “We still missed a lot of easy shots. There were times we should’ve attacked, times we should’ve dumped it off, but it’s early in the season and we’ll get those things fixed as we go.”
For East Fairmont, Cochran’s 14 was followed by Rogers and Myers with 12 each, Kailee Haymond with seven, McKenzie Moyer with three, Brooklyn Shupe with two and Kyleigh Fridley with one.
For North Marion, Olivia Toland’s 24 led all scorers, Emma Freels finished with 11, Brooklyn Jackson with 10, Addie Elliott with nine, Meya Kotso with six, and Kathryn Carson and KeirraBelle Harbert each with two.
North plays again Thursday night at home against Oak Glen. East Fairmont plays Westside High School on Dec. 29 at home.
