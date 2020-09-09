North Marion's Brody Hall is the Big 10's leading passer after Week 1

FAIRMONT — The West Virginia high school football season got underway last week in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four teams — Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport, Lincoln and Lewis County — did not see action in Week 1, though Lewis was awarded a forfeit victory over Braxton County.
As of today, all scheduled Big 10 games are still on tap for Friday night. Grafton was originally scheduled to take on Lincoln, but due to the Cougars pausing practice on Sept. 2, the Bearcats will instead visit Class A St. Marys.
With all of the uncertainty surrounding the season week to week, one constant is Robert C. Byrd High junior running back Jeremiah King.
King was the conference rushing champion in 2019 with over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns.
He started off the 2020 campaign in the same fashion.
King leads the league with 285 yards and four touchdowns after Week 1. Liberty’s duo of Sayveon Beafore (130) and Raiden Childers (113) are 2 and 3 respectively. Elkins’ teammates Rodney Vandevender (109) and Thomas Guire (98) round out the Top 5.
Marion County’s leading rusher is North Marion High’s Hunter Kuhn with 53 yards, just ahead of his teammate Brody Hall with 50.
East Fairmont High is led by Will Sarsfield with 39 yards on the ground and Clay Hershberger with 37.
Hall is the Big 10’s leading passer after one week on the field. The Huskies’ signal-caller has 237 yards through the air and three touchdowns.
RCB’s Xavier Lopez is second with 174, followed by Grafton’s Blake Moore (65), East Fairmont’s Ian Crookshanks (58), Philip Barbour’s Jesiah Matlick (41) and East’s Hershberger (38).
Moore is the only other conference quarterback with multiple TD throws with two.
The conference’s top receiving honors go to North’s Tariq Miller and Robert C. Byrd’s Nicholas Edwards with four receptions each.
Miller leads the Big 10 in receiving yards with 73.
Four players are tied with three receptions — North Marion’s Garrett Conaway, Elkins’ Demanual Smith, RCB’s Nathaniel Edwards and Philip Barbour’s Tyler Hollen.
Robert C. Byrd’s King leads the conference with 24 points so far.
Liberty’s Beafore is the only other player with multiple scores and sits in second with 12 points.
There are 15 other players that logged one touchdown during Week 1 and RCB’s Cameron Clark leads all kickers with five points.
