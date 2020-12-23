RACHEL — When he entered the North Marion High golf program as a freshman four years ago, he became the spark that initially triggered a team-wide turnaround. And when he exited that same NMHS program this fall on the 18th hole at the state tournament — an incredible up-and-down birdie by the way — he did so as the anchor who fortified the Huskies’ renaissance.
Michael Harris’ four-year run as the leader of North Marion’s golf team was one of both individual brilliance and teamwide triumph that hit its apex this fall when both Harris as an individual and the Huskies as a team finished as the Class AA runners-up to cap what may have been the finest single season in program history.
In recognition of such achievements, both at an individual and team level, Harris has been named the 2020 Times West Virginian Golfer of the Year.
“He’s one of the best golfers obviously I’ve ever coached,” said North Marion coach Chance Hearn, “but he might be the best competitor that I’ve ever coached, and that means a lot. I’ve asked our kids and our program for years to be competitors more than anything else. Yeah, you want to work on your game and get better at the game of golf, but sometimes you just have to get angry and you have to decide enough is enough and we’re just going to get better.
“He’s a dog, he’s a competitor, and for as much as I’ll miss his talent, I’ll miss his leadership and his competitiveness even more. He’s just the ultimate competitor.”
Over the course of his four-years at North Marion, Harris and the Huskies reached unprecedented heights in the program’s history. As a team, the Huskies earned three state tournament berths, three Top 5 finishes in Class AA, and a pair of Class AA runners-up, and individually, Harris earned two all-state nods, the 2020 individual Class AA state runner-up, and the 2020 Big 10 Conference Player of the Year award.
“It’s been a blessing,” Harris said. “Like I said at the state tournament, we fell what we felt was short two years in a row, but not very many people can say they went to the state tournament three times and finished in the Top 5 three times and in second twice. But overall, it’s been a great experience.”
Throughout his time with the Huskies, Harris honed his game season by season and step by step, establishing himself as a relentless and cutthroat worker and a matured and composed leader. As a senior this fall, Harris cemented himself as one of the top golfers in the entire state regardless of classification, playing top notch golf from the beginning of the season through the state tournament.
“This year’s been crazy, it’s been weird, but it’s allowed me a lot more time to play golf, a lot more time to get better,” Harris said. “I think, all in all — and for as much as I hate to say this because I know there have been a lot of people affected by it — but it’s probably been a bonus for me. To get to play since March, it helped to be able to develop my game.”
“His game has been solid for a couple of years,but with golf you’re always learning something. The more you tee it up, the better you’re going to be and the more confident you’re going to be,” said Hearn.
Harris’ peak this season may have been his performance at the Big 10 Conference tournament at Bel Meadow Golf Club where he recorded an incredible 2-over round of 74 to win the individual conference title — and conference player of the year honors — as well as lead the Huskies to the conference team championship. Harris’ round, which Hearn said is the second best round he’s every seen from one of his players in his 21 seasons as coach, cleared the tournament’s runner-up by five strokes and blew away the majority of the field as one of just five sub-90 scores for the day.
Harris, who has officially committed to play golf at Fairmont State beginning next fall, then capped his illustrious 2020 season and North Marion career with his Class AA individual runner-up finish at the state tournament where he tallied a two-day 79-82-161 to finish behind state champion Todd Duncan of Shady Spring by just six strokes.
“I’m glad I could be part of such a great group of guys for four years,” Harris said after the state tournament. “It’s been nice to have been a part of.”
