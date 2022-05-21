RACHEL — The good times keep on rollin’ for North Marion’s Madison Hayes.
A day after North Marion track and field’s runner-up finish at the Class-AA state meet in Charleston, where she competed on the Huskies’ 4x800 meter relay team, Hayes signed to run cross country at Fairmont State University, just down the road from her soon-to-be high school alma mater.
“I chose Fairmont State because it’s close to home, there’s a few people on the team that I already know that are up there, and the coach was also really nice and helpful through the whole experience,” Hayes said. “I was just excited for the opportunity so I decided to take it.”
Husky connections played a big part in Hayes’ choice to become a Falcon, and meeting with Fairmont State cross country coach Kaylyn Christopher.
“One of my friends who actually runs up there, Antonio Luketic, he gave me the coach’s information,” Hayes said. “And I gave him my information and the coach reached out to me, just seeing if I wanted to run in college and if Fairmont State would be an option for me. We’ve just been in contact ever since.”
The North Marion-Fairmont State connections don’t stop with the current runners. North’s current coach, and former Mountaineer cross country and track star Keri Richardson was teammates with Christopher, who also ran at WVU.
“I think it’ll be a really good fit for her,” Richardson said. “I know the coach there, Kaylyn Christopher, she ran on the team with me at WVU. I know her coaching style and it’s pretty similar to what we’ve been doing, and it’ll push her just that little bit further than she’s been going.”
“Really proud of her.”
Hayes said she started considering collegiate cross country around her sophomore year of high school, and that the goal had stuck with her ever since.
“I realized that it was really the sport for me,” Hays said.
The future Falcon credited her coaches in cross country and track with her growth throughout her time at North Marion, where she was part of two state runner-up track and field squads.
“[Track coach Jeff Crane] taught me a lot, just to always keep working hard,” Hayes said. “Throwing some hard workouts at me, sometimes you don’t want to do it but it’s important to keep going. And coach Keri, she’s had a lot of success and she’s helped me with everything — advice, and workouts. I showed up sometimes and you’re just tired, you don’t want to do it but your coaches pull you through.”
“It’s meant a lot — making it to state meets in track and cross country both, having a lot of team success and individual success for myself. It’s definitely been exciting.”
Her coaches certainly saw that improvement too.
“She’s grown a lot,” Richardson said. “When she first started out, she wasn’t maybe as serious about it as she could’ve been, but she’s grown into more of a serious runner and our greatest team leader that I’ve ever had since I became a coach. It’s going to be tough to lose her there. I think she’s grown a lot maturity-wise and just her talent-level, she’s definitely been working harder and harder and she’s been performing better and better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.