RACHEL — North Marion’s Trinity Hine has always been about family.
It was Trinity’s sister, Eve, who got Trinity into track and field in middle school, and it was the desire to be closer to Eve which played a key role in Trinity’s decision to commit to Lincoln Memorial University’s track and field team on Thursday.
“When I chose Lincoln Memorial, I went in with the thought of wanting to be closer to my sister,” Hine said. “She goes to college in Tennessee too. But I chose it because it was kind of one that I found on my own, without anyone’s help.”
Lincoln Memorial is located in northeast Tennessee, along the Kentucky border. Hine took the initiative in contacting the university herself, reaching out to track and field coach Jeff Kavalunas. Before long, Hine found herself on a visit there.
“I messaged [Kavalunas] myself, I told him I was interested, we set up a visit, and I ended up loving it. He’s a really nice coach.”
“Actually meeting the coach, just being really welcoming and really funny — he kind of reminds me of the coach I have now. Just a goofball, and I really like that about him.”
Hine said she plans to major in criminology with a minor in psychology, a field she gained an interest in from her time in the criminal justice program at the Marion County Technical Center.
Eve Hine currently attends Lee University, located in Cleveland, Tennessee. The two sisters will soon be only a couple hours apart, and both will be competing in collegiate track. It was Eve who inspired Trinity to take up the sport.
“When Trinity came in, she wanted to break all of her sister’s records — and who wouldn’t?” North Marion head coach Jeff Crane said. “But I told her that in order to do that you’re going to have to really, really work hard. Over the past four years she’s worked as hard as anybody we’ve ever had.”
“Her sister was here, and you know how family is, it has a big influence on you. She saw that influence it had on her, and wanted to follow along where she was.”
While going to Lincoln Memorial will allow Hine to be closer to family, the Husky senior has built a family in the track program at North Marion.
“My track team I’ve been with the past four years has helped me a lot,” Hine said. “I go to track and I just don’t want to leave because I love being around everybody, they make me so happy.”
Hine has the same feeling about the team at Lincoln Memorial.
“When you look online, they just had really good times. I got to meet the team and everyone was really welcoming and nice. You get to dorm with your teammates, and I thought that was really cool.”
The camaraderie made Hine’s years at North special, as did the immense success she achieved as a member of two state runner-up teams, and as a state champion in the 4x200 meter relay.
“I did it kind of just for fun, but then you start getting state championships and it just starts to mean a lot more to you,” Hine said. “You just want to put in all your effort and work and see that it was all worth it in the end.”
“What made me get hooked on track was when I was in middle school, just seeing my sister do it and thinking ‘I want to do that too.’ Then I started and just kept going.”
Rated as one of the top runners in the state, Hine will look to take her winning ways to the next level.
“Her and her teammates, they’re a hard-working, winning class,” Crane said. “She’s got a great work ethic, worked all winter lifting weights and doing what they needed to do to be ready for the season. That’s not just this year, that’s been every year since she’s been here.
“What they’re getting is a hard-working person. She’s a good student, she’s got a great attitude, I think she’ll help them out quite a bit.”
