Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.