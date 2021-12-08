RACHEL — With her senior track season still to come, North Marion’s Abby Masters has already signed on to continue playing at the next level of competition, having signed to run at West Liberty University after her time as a Husky is over.
Speaking from North Marion High School’s library surrounded by her teammates, family and coach, Masters laid out her reasons for choosing the Hilltoppers.
“Not just athletics, but mostly academics,” Masters said. “This is what I’ve always told everybody — after athletics is over with, you’re going to have academics. You need to have your major and all that stuff so that you can have the next 40 years of your life and your degree, doing what you need to do to make money. I chose the best academics for me.”
Last year, Masters and her fellow Huskies sprinted to a second-place finish overall at the state meet. Masters anchored relay teams that won the 4x200 meter and came in second in the 4x400 meter. The senior also placed second in the 200-meter dash and third in the 100-meter dash.
“The state meet is probably the best meet to run in,” Masters, who plans to major in physical therapy, said. “Such an accomplishment to go. Coach [Jeff] Crane, he’s worked our butts off. He’s trained me to be a college athlete.”
“She’s grown as a runner, as a person,” Crane said. “She’s one of our team leaders. When you want things done, you know there’s two or three girls you can count on and she’s one of them.”
“Every year, she’s gotten better and better and better. And then last year of course, them winning the 4x2, that was great for them. Those four girls came together a couple years ago and they knew going into the year that they had a really good shot at winning it. And they did things without me even telling them, Abby would bring them all together and they’d go.”
Another season of track lies between Masters and West Liberty, as the Huskies return most of their exceptional 2021 squad, and look to exceed the lofty standards they’ve established. The Hilltoppers are on the rise themselves, as their new season started with a bang at the WVU Indoor Open in which the Hilltoppers broke multiple school records at the event.
Crane sees Masters fitting right in with her future home.
“She’s got really great work attitude,” her coach said. “When she got injured, she didn’t let that bring her down — a lot of people, if they get injured, they feel sorry for themselves, but she didn’t. She went to therapy, she had to miss the season. Luckily it was that COVID season, where the year got canceled, but she would’ve missed that season. But she rehabbed and got stronger and better than she was before, and you saw the results from last year.”
“We know that she can overcome adversity, something happens to her she has the resilience to come back and be stronger than she was before. She’s going to be a great addition to their program, I do believe.”
