FAIRMONT — The high school football season is quickly coming to a close and several teams in the Big 10 continue to jockey for playoff contention.
In the latest West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission’s playoff ratings three schools would host home playoff games as of now.
In Class AA Fairmont Senior is currently in sixth and North Marion is eighth.
Bridgeport falls to No. 7 in Class AAA after a loss to Spring Valley last week.
Robert C. Byrd (9), Elkins (12) and Liberty (16) are currently in the playoffs and Lincoln (17) and Lewis County (18) both need to close the season strong to make a move.
The game with the biggest playoff implications will be Friday night when Robert C, Byrd visits North Marion.
The two teams have met 18 times since 2013 with the Huskies lone win coming last year in Clarksburg.
And speaking of RCB ...
Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King maintains his season-long lead atop the Big 10 rushing leaderboard.
King now has 960 yards on the year and a conference-best 13 rushing touchdowns.
Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael is his closest competition at 850 yards. Bridgeport’s Cam Cole is third with 776, followed by Liberty’s Raiden Childers (744) and Sayveon Beafore (714) to round out the Top 5.
Beafore is the only other Big 10 rusher with double-digit touchdowns, having reached the end zone 11 times.
North Marion is paced by Hunter Kuhn in ninth with 424 yards and East Fairmont is led by Will Sarsfield in fourteenth with 285.
RCB’s Xavier Lopez is the Big 10’s passing leader with 1,524 yards, though Marion County’s Gage Michael and Brody Hall are closing the gap.
The Polar Bears’ Michael is second with 1,445 and the Huskies’ Hall is third with 1,345.
Lopez, Michael and Hall are the only conference signal-callers to break 1,000 yards passing so far this season.
Lincoln’s David Tate is fourth with 677 yards and East Fairmont’s Ian Crookshanks is close behind in fifth with 650.
Michael leads the way with 19 touchdown passes, followed by Lopez (13) and Hall (12).
North Marion’s Tariq Miller has broken Robert C. Byrd’s stranglehold atop the conference leaderboards as he becomes the Big 10’s top receiver.
Miller moves into first place this week with 35 catches, one ahead of the Flying Eagles’ Bryson Lucas who has 34.
Fairmont Senior’s Evan Dennison and East Fairmont’s Joel Myers are tied for third with 19 receptions each and Lincoln’s Zach Snyder and East’s Alex Culp are tied for fifth with 17 each.
The Huskies’ Miller also leads the Big 10 in receiving yards (66) and touchdown catches with eight.
Lucas is second in receiving yards (589) and is tied with Fairmont Senior’s Alex Brophy with six touchdown catches each.
RCB’s King is the leader in scoring with 90 points.
Liberty’s Beafore is second with 76, followed by North’s Miller (60) annd Bridgeport’s Cole (56).
There is a tie for fifth between Fairmont Senior’s Michael and Bridgeport’s Hayden Moore. They have both scored 54 points this season.
RCB’s Cameron Clark leads the conference kickers with 30 points. Bridgeport’s Taylor Thomas is second with 24, North Marion’s Malachi Funkhouser is third (22), followed by Fairmont Senior’s Nick Scott (20) and East Fairmont’s Justin Stinespring (18).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.