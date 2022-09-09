RACHEL — Though he’s only played two games, the North Marion Huskies have liked what they’ve seen so far from their new quarterback.
The Huskies are off to a 2-0 start with wins over East Fairmont and Preston County and they’ve done so with their offense scoring 40 and 34 points in those first contests.
Any learning curve for junior Casey Minor, their new face under center, hasn’t shown up on the scoreboard thus far.
“I think he played lights-out against East Fairmont,” North Marion head coach Daran Hays said. “We were really efficient, we ran the ball well, we took care of the football. Friday night [against Preston] I was really more pleased with how he rebounded. Some of the snap exchanges weren’t really necessarily all on him. He got frustrated early on and I think it was huge for him to rebound.”
Against East Fairmont, Minor ran for 107 yards and a touchdown, and passed for 131 yards and three touchdowns. He followed that up with two more rushing touchdowns and two more passing touchdowns against Preston, including a 10-yard touchdown run he managed to pull off after the botched snap that Hays alluded to.
By the numbers, Minor has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in North Central West Virginia. His numbers made more impressive by the fact he’s playing both ways, pulling double duty as a inside linebacker for a formidable Husky defense.
Minor didn’t see the field as much on defense in week two, citing a need to manage the wear and tear on his body, but his two-way value is still something North is counting on.
“When the games get to crunch-time, when we’re at those really important drives, he’s going to be playing linebacker,” Hays said. “He’s probably one of the top five or eight linebackers in the state.”
And while his numbers have proved his competence thus far as a quarterback, his instincts and bruising play that have made him successful as a linebacker also define him on offense. And while he might not strike someone as the typical pocket-passing play caller, it seems like that’s the way North likes it.
“I don’t think he’d take offense to this, he’s really more of a football player than he is a true quarterback,” Hays said. “He’s probably always going to be that way. But we love the fact that he’s so competitive, we love it when our quarterback’s one of the toughest guys we have on the field. He’s really a backbone of the team in terms of leadership.”
Hays spoke about many former North Marion quarterbacks he termed more as pure ‘football players’ than quarterbacks in the same vein as Minor — players like Keith Dodd, quarterback of the 1981 Huskies state championship team, defensive end-slash-quarterback Rodney Menas, and Huff Award winner Ben Collins.
“Historically our team has been pretty good when we’ve had those guys,” Hays said. “We hope he can fit into that mold, those are pretty big shoes to fit into. He’s going to ultimately be a two-way player for us, and we can’t be bashful about that.
“The bumps and bangs of weeks one and two have kind of pulled him back defensively, luckily we’re fortunate to have two guys that back-up our inside linebackers who are both really talented in their own rights. Depth in that one particular spot has been really beneficial to us.”
While he may see his snaps on defense limited for the immediate future, to hear him tell it, the years Minor has spent on the defensive end were incredibly valuable in helping develop his quarterbacking prowess.
“It definitely helps me,” Minor said. “Seeing what [other quarterbacks] look at when I do certain things on defense, it helps me on offense when the roles are reversed.”
Knowing how the defense will react to you is important to an offense’s success, and even in practice against his own teammates, Minor has experienced that through the defense’s eyes, in practicing against his predecessor, Brody Hall.
“I really think the nature of our offense, maybe not so much this year as in the previous couple of years, has made our linebackers have a way better understanding of what the heck’s going on,” Hays said.
“With Brody playing quarterback we were so RPO-oriented that I think those guys started to recognize when we were putting them in run-pass conflicts and understanding what’s going on in the secondary, and what the quarterbacks have to be looking at to make decisions. I do think that’s been really beneficial to him.”
Also helpful to Minor are the teammates who catch his passes and block his would-be tacklers. North Marion boasts a diverse and talented skills group, and many have shown that to start the year. Receiver Landon Frey has turned in 72 and 41-yard touchdown receptions this year, and tight end Harley Sickles reeled in a 49-yard touchdown pass against Preston.
On the ground, while Minor has been a big factor, Gavan Lemley and Parker Kincell have also kept defenses busy.
“It makes it a lot easier,” Minor said. “And the line helps a lot in picking up some blitzes instead of me having to tell them ‘they’re coming from here or there.’ It helps a lot to have so much talent around me.”
Next up for North Marion is a home matchup against Oak Glen, where Minor will look to continue to build upon his early-season success.
“I know that I’m still learning, and I know I still have a lot of room to improve,” Minor “You can always get better, always.”
