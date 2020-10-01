RACHEL — North Marion High’s girl’s soccer team didn’t even need a full minute to outdo what Lincoln could muster over the full 80 minutes on Thursday at Roy Michael Field, as the Lady Huskies scored more goals in the opening minute of the second half (2) than the Cougars did all night long (1).
That single minute would’ve been enough on its own for North Marion to nab a narrow victory over Lincoln, but the Huskies turned the other 79 ticks into a little extra gravy as they eventually recorded a runaway 6-1 win to improve to 4-5-2 on the season. The Lady Cougars, meanwhile, fell to 2-9.
NMHS senior dynamo Karlie Denham was at the forefront of North’s scoring barrage, with the Huskies senior star tallying four of the team’s six goals, including both scores during the one-minute, two-goal blitz in the 41st minute.
“(Lincoln) plays very good defense in general — they did last year and have again this year — and we knew that going in,” said North Marion coach Nelson Elliott, “but we knew if we could chip the ball over the outside (defenders) down the middle, that would be our best chance. And what happened was we got a couple of shots, and then the first (goal) we got, it sort of broke their back just a little bit, and from that moment on we were able to get the ball to Karlie or Megan Higgins down the middle.”
While Denham, per usual, was the Huskies’ most dangerous weapon Thursday as evidenced by the four goals she scored in succession from the 24th minute to the 41st minute, it was Higgins who delivered NMHS’s opening blow to break the seal in the 15th minute. The goal materialized in the middle, where Denham and Paige Zemonick played a brief round of patty-cake with the ball, exchanging it back and forth, before needling a through ball to Higgins, who fended off a couple of Lincoln defenders before finishing the 1-on-1 chance versus Lincoln goalkeeper Delaney Haller.
“That’s how it opened up,” Elliott said. “Higgins scored that first one and then Karlie scored the next four.”
The dynamism of Denham and Higgins up top befuddled Lincoln all game, with the duo’s combination of speed, length, touch, and shot power bending the Cougars’ defensive shape to the borderline of its breaking point. Denham’s lightning-fast wheels and raw shooting palette are now well-established threats that are liable to make any defense quiver, but Higgins’ own merit as a second option has always lurked as a potential ceiling raiser for the Huskies; her svelte frame made her a natural target on free kick and corner kick entries as early as two seasons ago, but she’s quietly improved her technical skills, such as her touch and handling, while also becoming more acceptive of the gritty jostling and determination required to finish inside the 18-yard box.
Lincoln’s backline of Addie Swiger, Aurora Dejonghe, Emily Jett, and Kimber Hausvater won their fair share of battles still versus North’s attacks, and Haller was particularly tough in the net with eight saves, but the quintet was on high alert all night as the Huskies dictated possession and pushed into the Cougars’ half. The Huskies’ collective work in the midfield wrangled hold of the game, with their seemingly endless supply of garrison units that mixed reserves with starters displaying aggression stepping to loose balls and multiple efforts in pressuring and challenging Lincoln’s handling and passing. It wasn’t all the cleanest of play from NMHS’s middies — there were stints of aimless kickball-style boots and messy feet-to-feet passing — but the Huskies’ overall verve and energy were more than enough to eventually stem the tide.
Sophomore middies Olivia Toland and Brooklyn Markley spearheaded NMHS’s harnessed control over the game’s possession, but freshmen such as Emma Freels, Katlyn Hoy and Reese Morris also played large roles considering their experience level.
“Our 50/50 balls and touches in the midfield were probably the difference in the game,” Elliott said. “Our passing wasn’t great at times — our chip shots over the top were terrible; they were long and too fast — but the midfield did control the ball very well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.