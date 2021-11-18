RACHEL — North Marion’s Dylan Runner will continue his golf career with the Fairmont State Falcons after officially signing with the university Wednesday at North Marion High School.
Runner, who plans to enter Fairmont State’s engineering program, said several factors that contributed to his decision.
“They got a lot of new guys on there, a lot of good guys on the team,” Runner said. “They have a lot of nice courses they can play at, it just looks like a good opportunity.”
Runner will join an old teammate of his, as Michael Harris is another North Marion alumni on a Falcons team that has plenty of local players. In addition to golf, Runner and Harris also played baseball together.
“It’s going to be nice seeing someone there that I know, being able to get along with people, have them help me get used to the other guys,” Runner said. “I think it’ll be pretty easy to adapt.”
Runner was an all-conference performer at North Marion, and finished 11th in this year’s Class-AA State Tournament. Runner helped usher in an era of consistent success for the Huskies golf team, and cites his growth while on the team as a major factor in him continuing on to the next level of competition.
“The last four years as a whole is what prepared me to be able to play college golf,” Runner said. “We improved vastly each year, and we made it to the state tournament four years in a row, which was never done before. It was nice to be a part of that.”
“He’s just been a great competitor and a great leader,” North Marion golf head coach Chance Hearn said. “Nowadays in my opinion, there’s not enough competitiveness in the world in general. But [Runner] hated to lose, he hated to fail, and he gave the effort all the time to try and prevent that from happening.”
“I’m very excited for him [...] We’ve been fortunate enough as a program to have 10 or 12 kids through the years sign on and go play college golf. And as a coach, I’d love to win championships, but my first goal — at whatever level I was coaching — was to make the kids better and prepare them for their next level in life. I think Dylan Runner is really prepared to go and play college golf.”
The Fairmont State Falcons are coached by Sarah Yost and finished fifth in the MEC Tournament this past season.
