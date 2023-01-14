FAIRMONT — The North Marion Huskies caught fire from beyond the arc Saturday against the Washington Patriots, with four players cashing in from 3-point range in a 68-29 romp over the Washington Patriots in the East Fairmont Classic basketball tournament.
The Huskies shot 36% from downtown against the Patriots, racking up a 45% conversion rate in the first half.
Bursting out of the gates with a 15-2 start, North took care of business on both sides of the ball to lead 25-9 after the first quarter and 46-15 at halftime.
"We made shots today," North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. "The game's a lot easier when you're making shots. Shots were falling early and often, and when they're falling it makes things a lot easier for you."
The driving force behind North's hot start was senior Olivia Toland, who made her first three 3-point attempts of the game and scored 16 total points in the first quarter.
"When she's hitting, and then she can get to the rim, that makes it tough to defend," Parrish said. "She's been shooting better the last four or five games and we hope that continues the rest of the season."
Toland finished up her day 5-10 from beyond the arc, with 31 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals to her credit.
"It was a little bit shaky towards the beginning of the year," Toland said of her 3-point shooting. "But I knew I'd get a handle on it. That's one of my main skillsets, so I've just been putting extra work in on that and it's been paying off. I just try to shoot it when I'm open and if it goes in, then that's great."
By the end of the third quarter, and the entirety of the fourth, North was able to rotate in some new faces, and give every player on the roster some playing time.
"Those kids come to practice every day," Parrish said. "And it's good to get them some time out there to see what they do in situations because you never know when you might need them."
Defensively, North snagged 10 steals in the first half, three a piece coming from Toland and Addie Elliott. The Huskies' patented full-court press limited opportunities for Washington and let North get out into the open court early and often.
"That's our plan — force turnovers, get in transition and try to wear teams down," Parrish said.
Toland, Emma Freels, Meya Kotsko and Brooklynn Jackson each contributed to the barrage of 3's that North made against the Patriots. North made nine 3-balls as a team, all coming in the first three quarters. The Huskies led 63-22 after three.
On the glass, North had three players grab four or more rebounds — Toland (5), Kierrabelle Harbert (5) and Kathryn Carson (4).
Outside of Toland, Freels and Kotsko each scored eight, Jackson scored seven, Elliott and Aubrey Hamilton each scored four, while Harbert, Carson and Kya Huggins scored two.
