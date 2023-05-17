FAIRMONT — It was a year to remember for the North Marion Huskies tennis team, headlined by history and filled with an unprecedented number of victories.
“Our team, our girls especially, really had a great year, probably the best in North Marion history,” North Marion head coach Dean Brown said. “They ended up with a dual record of 22-2, only lost one regular season match and then ended up losing in states in the semifinals.”
All six members of North Marion’s girls team earned the trip to Charleston for state competition this past weekend, making it to the state semifinals after beating Philip Barbour.
The boys team’s Jordan Cox, meanwhile, also qualified for states after ascending to the top of regionals, the first time a North Marion boys tennis player had won regionals in 13 years.
North’s Kenzie Fluharty also took the top spot in regionals on the girls side to amount to an incredible season for the Huskies, and one that each player worked hard to achieve.
“They had a heck of season, and they worked hard,” Brown said. “They’d stay after practice to hit, and let me work with them after practice. Some nights I was ready to go home and they’d be like ‘Can we keep hitting?’ A really great group of kids and they really deserve all the accolades they got.”
“We all worked really hard and practiced a lot, so we knew it was going to be a good season,” Kenzie Fluharty said. “Our goal was to win regionals, and that’s what we did.”
The Huskies girls qualified as a unit, something made possible by new competition rules making state qualification more team-based, while Kenzie Fluharty and Emily Gabor also qualified as singles competitors.
The six-woman squad composed of Gabor, Kenzie and Josie Fluharty, Caroline Furbee, Megan Darrah and Mya Besedich, triumphed in regionals and made it to the state semifinals before falling to Charleston Catholic.
“It was pretty amazing, all the duel matches they pulled out,” Brown said. “There were probably four or five teams in our region which were really close to our level. Even the team we beat at states, we’d played them three times and every match had been close. We beat them at conference, and then we’d beat them in the regular season. [Philip Barbour] had a really nice girls team this year.
“What amazed me, every match somebody different would step up, you didn’t know what girl it was going to be. Or it was a doubles team that beat a team they weren’t supposed to. All six of the girls, when it got tight or we were in a tough match, somebody came through and managed to win when we needed to.”
Cox prevailed at regionals against the odds, working through a gauntlet of opponents who had gotten the better of him previously in the season.
“It was very impressive, he was not exactly expected to make it to states and he went ahead and won the region,” Brown said. “He beat four kids that he lost to earlier in the year. He made a really great run to make it there, it was very impressive. Most of the really good tennis players are over six-feet tall, and Jordan’s probably 5-4. It was like David vs. Goliath out there a lot, and he beat all those kids that beat him earlier in the year, I was really proud of him.”
Coming into Charleston as a regional champion, Cox still drew the No. 16 seed out of 16 competitors, an unfavorable placement Brown attributed to a ranking system called Universal Tennis Rating, or UTR.
“Unfortunately if you don’t play a lot in the offseason [UTR] kind of puts you down on the ladder,” Brown said. “He went down there as a regional champ and was the No. 16 seed out of 16. He had to play the reigning state champion from Charleston Catholic. He tried his best but that kid is pretty amazing. It was a tough draw to go down there and jump right into playing that kid.”
“It was a lot of fun going to states,” Cox, a junior, said. “It’s a whole different ball game down there. I did pretty good at regionals, and at states the competition is just so much better. It was a lot of fun seeing a bunch of new players and seeing just how good people could be in high school.”
The Huskies’ state experience gave each of North’s athletes memories that they will carry with them, especially their graduating seniors, who have been constants on a Huskies team that has maintained a presence at states in recent years.
“I really appreciate the three seniors, that’s Emily and the two twins, Kenzie and Josie,” Brown said. “They pulled out a lot of matches, sometimes we’d be down going into singles and they’d come through and win those matches. They showed a lot of leadership, a lot of heart, and they were gritty. A lot of matches they’d get down but they’d always fight back into it and win them.”
As well as the memories, the Huskies also gleamed an understanding of the tennis landscape, and the competition level across the entire state.
“It’s very enlightening when you go down there,” Brown said. “We’re just kind of a country school that has some pretty good tennis players. Then you go down south and you start facing those teams that have their own facilities, some of them have listed their own team doctors, things like that. You’re playing on four courts in North Marion that are a little beat up, cracked-up, and then you go down there and you realize there are kids who’ve been taking lessons since they were four years old.
“It makes a little bit of a difference, but they had a good time, the weather was nice, they got to experience Charleston and see all the facilities down there that they had for tennis. It was a well-earned trip at the end of the year for them.”
The experience was especially timely for Brown, who took it all in during his first year as North Marion’s head coach. The coaching spot was a position that became vacant halfway through the school year, and one that Brown found himself in after being approached shortly before the season.
“I didn’t want them to not be able to play,” Brown said. “I stepped up and did my best for them, and that’s kind of how I got involved this year. It was kind of last moment, I was officially hired the week before the season started. I didn’t get to do a lot of preseason stuff or anything with them, just kind of jumped right into it.”
Brown, whose daughter played tennis at North Marion, took over a team that had qualified three players for states last year, including Fluharty and Cox, and had legitimate expectations for the season.
“I knew the former coach had left me with a pretty good team,” Brown said. “I gave the example to some people who were my age, it’s kind of like when Jimmy Johnson got fired from the Cowboys and Barry Switzer got handed that team. I kind of felt that kind of pressure, but I’ve coached football, basketball, volleyball, so you get used to that.”
And while the Huskies had obstacles to overcome, even before the season started, the support they received along the way helped them power through.
“It was a fun experience — especially when the weather got nicer,” Brown said. “In the beginning of the season when you’re out in the cold and wind, you’re like “Uh, why’d I decide to do this?” But I was so happy for the kids. It’s pretty neat, they got a lot of recognition in the community and within the school. We’re girls basketball, football at our school, and you kind of get overlooked sometimes. They got a nice sendoff, everybody lined up to send them off and they were really excited because some of those lower-level sports don’t get that kind of recognition sometimes.”
“It’s really nice being able to look back at it,” Fluharty said. “Our tennis team doesn’t always get a lot of recognition so it was nice to get some notice for our team.”
For the boys side, Cox’s emergence has headlined an improving group that should be hungry for even more success as they become even more experienced.
“Jordan’s been playing for two or three years now and he just got better and better as the season went on,” Brown said. “His confidence started soaring, and he really earned his way to Charleston now that only four people from the region get to make it. It used to be a lot more players get to go down to Charleston.”
“Freshman year, the guys team wasn’t too good, I couldn’t even hit a ball,” Cox said. “But with a lot of practice and coaching, I was able to understand it a little more, and the girls have really improved a lot as well. We had a couple injuries that set back some players but they pushed through it and they’ve been improving a lot throughout the years.”
Brown said he’d probably be back as head coach of the Huskies for “at least” one more year, with North Marion searching for a potential long-term hire. But his first year was one to remember.
“I had a great group of kids and their effort was supreme. They out-worked me some nights.”
