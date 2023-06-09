SOUTH CHARLESTON — Top players from across the state flocked to the South Charleston Community Center on Friday for the WVADA North-South All Star Basketball Classic, with some of Marion’s County counted among West Virginia’s elite for the night.
At the conclusion of the day’s festivities, the North girls bested the South girls 101-68, while the South boys bested the North boys 123-106.
The day, though, started with a skills competition, including a free throw contest, dunk contest, and 3-point contest. East Fairmont’s Evan Parr won the free throw contest in dramatic fashion, hitting a spotless 45 of 45 free throws to take home the title over Herbert Hoover’s Eli Robertson.
The semifinal round was a spectacle in itself, with Parr and Bridgeport’s Anthony Spatafore forced to keep shooting until someone missed, a stipulation that ended with a number of overtime rounds before the judge finally declared them the North co-winners, flipping a coin to decide who advanced to the finals. Parr, as he had been all day, was spot-on in the coin toss, and advanced.
“It was definitely stressful,” Parr said of the semifinals. “Going back and forth, hearing [Spatafore] make it, knowing I’ve got to make the next one and keep moving on, but I pulled through.”
“I just focused, knew it was a big day, one of my last times being able to play in front of people, so I needed to put on a show.”
For the girls game, South got off to an early lead, but North gathered themselves around the midway point of the first half, Zoe Davis of St. Marys converting an and-one layup to put North ahead 27-26.
From there, North never looked back. North built a lead through controlling the boards. East Fairmont’s Morgan Cochran did her part in cradling an offensive rebound and pivoting for a baseline hook shot putback to put North ahead 33-26 with 7:12 in the first half.
The score was part of a 18-0 run that helped seal the game for the North.
“I think it was butterflies with us,” North head coach James Beckman, also head coach of the East Fairmont Bees, said. “Kids having not played with each other, getting a feel for each other. We settled in, went on an 18-0 run, and once we went on that run we really imposed our will for the rest of the game.”
Ana Young of Pendleton County made a fastbreak layup to break into triple digits for North, getting them to 101 points in the 101-68 win.
North Marion’s Olivia Toland wore a different kind of ‘North’ jersey Friday, finishing with two points in the game. Having graduated from North Marion this year, Toland will go on to Frostburg State in the collegiate ranks next winter.
“It was a fun experience, but it was also bittersweet,” Toland said. “I’ve played against these girls for a long time so getting to share the court with them was really fun. We had a fun day and I’m just happy I got to do it with them.”
Cochran finished with four points on Friday, both buckets on the type of putbacks that helped North dominate the game. Cochran will play for Bethany College next season, but enjoyed her time with former adversaries for one night.
“In the school season, we were rivals, we all hated each other,” Cochran said. “And now from this game we formed bonds with them, and you might never see that bond happening, and it was actually really great.
“Our goal was to put up 100 and that’s what we did. We all had the same motivation, even when we were down we all stayed in the game and we turned it around. It was a good experience.”
Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep scored 10 points Friday, while Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers scored nine points. Sydney Baird was named MVP of the North with 18 points, while Cadence Stewart was named MVP of the South with 19 points.
On the boys side, the first half ended with the South ahead of a competitive game 58-51, but the offenses throttled into high gear in the second half, the South revving up a bit more than the North, pulling away for a 123-106 victory.
East Fairmont’s Evan Parr scored 15 points in the game, putting on a good showing in his final high school game, and doing it among the state’s best.
“It was great to be around all these great guys,” Parr said. “Academically they’re great, athletically they’re great, a good atmosphere to be around.”
Elkins’ Corey Harper scored 12 points, while fellow Elkins runningmate Malachie Watson scored 10. Bridgeport’s Anthony Spatafore scored 18 points and was named MVP of the North. Scott Browning was named MVP of the South with 19 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.