RACHEL — With a high school career decorated with regional championships and state accolades — and a senior season still to come in the spring — North Marion’s Rylee Delovich has made official the next step on her journey, signing with West Liberty track and field Wednesday.
“West Liberty has a very nice campus, and the academics are very good. The business major is great, and coach Falvo has been really welcoming,” Delovich said. “The team is like a family.”
The “family” at West Liberty includes another Husky, with Delovich’s former teammate Abby Masters already at the university.
“Right now Abby Masters is up there, and I imagine that Abby is one of the reasons [Delovich] signed to go there,” North Marion head coach Jeff Crane said. “You go away to college, it’s great to be with someone you know who can show you the ropes once you get there.”
Delovich’s contact with the Hilltoppers led to her meeting West Liberty coach Jason Falvo, who was interested in adding another North Marion Husky to their team.
“We got in touch because Abby Masters was recently recruited there,” Delovich said. “She told him about me, and then he started emailing me, and I went for a visit.”
Delovich qualified for a number of hurdle and relay events in last year’s state tournament, and was part of the first place 4x200 meter relay squad that helped North finish as the state runner-up.
Crane said he thought Delovich had the ability to compete in sprints, hurdles, and even distance running at West Liberty.
The Huskies’ finish at state marked the second straight season the girls finished as state runners-up, as Crane noted the special role Delovich and her teammates have played in the recent history of the program.
“These kids, they’re winners,” Crane said. “Since they’ve been here, they’ve been regional champions, state champions, that’s all they know right now. We hope they can leave that legacy for these kids. Right now Rylee, her and Trinity Hine, they’re our leaders. Hopefully she can do well and then take it to the next level.”
For Delovich’s part, she was quick to credit her coach in turn.
“Coach Crane, he’s great,” she said. “He jokes around a lot. He’s just a great coach in all. He has good stories to tell you, and good lessons.”
Delovich and the Huskies will look to put together another strong season amid competition that has sharpened their team, and produced many a college athlete in the process.
“Just going through the competition,” Delovich said when asked how her high school experience has prepared her for college. “Region 1 really has top athletes, and I think that has really prepared me.”
“That’s one of the things we want out of our program, is see kids go to the next level,” Crane said. “Go to college, get a degree, and enjoy what you do, which is run track.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.