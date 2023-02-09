RACHEL — For North Marion High’s Landon Boone, his college decision came down to feel.
“I just felt like it was similar to home, a small-town feel, it was just right for me,” Boone said. “The campus is right there, inside the town. The small-town feel was where I like being, and it just feels like home.”
Boone signed on with the Waynesburg University Yellow Jackets football team on Wednesday, making his commitment and setting off on a path that’d been a longtime dream for the Huskies playmaker.
“I’m really proud of him in terms of having a goal, working extremely hard for it and not selling himself short,” North Marion football head coach Daran Hays said. “Something he always wanted is to play at the next level and any time a kid gets the opportunity to follow their dreams it’s fulfilling as a coach.”
Other football programs, such as Glenville State and West Virginia Wesleyan, expressed interest in Boone, but the all-state performer decided to head to Pennsylvania for the next step in his athletic and academic career.
“Waynesburg was always in contact with me,” Boone said. “The coaches were very nice, everyone there is super friendly and I appreciated that.”
“First of all, the proximity factor — he’s got a great relationship with his folks, and they love following his career,” Hays said. “They’ve been a great support system for him, so Waynesburg is an opportunity for him to stand on his own two feet but still be close enough to home where they can stay involved. I think that’s a huge factor.”
Waynesburg plays in the D-III Presidents Athletic Conference, a 13-team conference which includes schools within Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
“Division three football gives him the opportunity to play fast,” Hays said. “A lot of our guys aren’t accustomed to sitting for very long. It’s kind of similar to Tariq [Miller] last year, I thought Glenville would be an opportunity for him to get in the mix and he did this year.
“I think Landon’s in a similar position, he can go and immediately help on special teams and things like that because he’s so big and physical, but he also runs so well.”
A defensive tackle and interior offensive lineman at North Marion, Boone was recruited for his talents on defense, where he will likely play a new role and spend some time as an edge defender.
“He runs so daggone well, that gives him the ability to be a good edge rusher,” Hays said. “The transition for him would be learning how to drop in to coverage and what not — if that’s the case in the schematics they use.
“The schemes of rushing the passer from the edge as opposed to the interior, he’s going to love it because you draw a lot fewer double teams, but there’s also a little bit more responsibility with keeping things in the pocket.”
Boone’s time as a Huskie may end up serving him well as far as giving him a leg-up on his transition, with North’s frequent stunts and different pressures giving Boone experience rushing from different angles.
“He’s not completely blind to that,” Hays said of Boone playing on the edge. “Because he was so athletic inside, we did a lot of twisting and things. When you’re twisting your d-linemen, your tackle essentially takes over the role of the end and vice versa. I think the amount of twisting we’ve done will help him a little bit.”
Boone said he plans to major in exercise science.
Boone’s tenure at North Marion included helping his Huskies set the school single-game scoring record, winning their first playoff game on the field in 20 years, and reaching their first state semifinal game since 1997.
With his time at the school coming to a close, Boone reflected on what he will carry with him from his Huskies career.
“Building bonds with teammates. I know how important it is to have connections with everybody on the team,” Boone said. “How to be a leader, of course. Maybe not immediately with Waynesburg, but further down the road I want to be a leader. And then helping other guys get better, and just being a great person to them.”
