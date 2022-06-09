FAIRMONT — After a whirlwind sophomore year that saw his North Marion Huskies make it all the way to the state title game, at the start of the 2022 season, the biggest difference for Cole Malnick was his own comfort level.
“Coming into this year, the biggest thing was I felt a lot more comfortable,” Malnick said. “I’d had some more experience— I never got a freshman season, so I’d had one year under my belt, and I just understood a lot more of what to expect.”
That increase in experience showed itself in a big way. Malnick was a dominant two-way force for the Huskies throughout the season, and he was rewarded for his efforts earlier this week, when he was named the Big 10 Conference Player of the Year.
Malnick impressed both at the plate and on the mound for his Huskies. In 24 games this season, the junior hit .458, drove in 28 runs, and scored 30 times himself. He hit eight doubles, two triples and three home runs over his 72 at-bats, striking out on just six occasions.
Malnick was a consistent piece for a North Marion team that had some ups-and-downs this past year, something attributable to his mindset during the season.
“I felt pretty confident throughout the season,” Malnick said. “Whenever I was in some slumps, the most important thing was to keep pushing, work through it.”
Malnick shouldered a heavy burden for the Huskies— tasked with driving in runs while hitting in the four-hole and operating as North’s ace on the mound. In 41.2 innings, Malnick finished the season with a 6-2 record, striking out 73 batters and walking 19 while finishing the year with a 2.54 ERA and a remarkable 15.9 K/9.
“When I’m pitching, then I put a lot of responsibility on myself, because I’m kind of the lead player there,” he said.
When he was not pitching, he locked-down shortstop for North.
And even after a awards-worthy season, Malnick still seeks improvement going into his final year in the silver and black.
“Everything,” Malnick said of ways to work on his game. “I want to get better at everything— hitting, throwing, all those things. The basic fundamentals.”
The Huskies’ year ended in the sectional tournament this year. While Malnick said he hopes to make it further than that in his upcoming senior season, it was still a year where North Marion got to watch plenty of noteworthy talent. Malnick’s teammates— second baseman Dylan Runner, center fielder Cruz Tobin, and catcher Alex O’Neil all made the cut for the all-conference second team.
Malnick’s relationship with O’Neil in particular was something that contributed to his success, as the senior behind the plate formed the second half of North Marion’s battery for many a contest.
“It was a good relationship,” Malnick said. “I’d never thrown to [O’Neil] before, because Jace [Rinehart] was always there, and I didn’t go to the same middle school as him. But he’s a great player, and it was fun, I enjoyed pitching to him.”
Those three all-conference second teamers— Runner, Tobin and O’Neil— were the three seniors on North’s team this past season too. With big shoes to fill in the cast surrounding Malnick, young players like freshmen Brock Martin and Gavin Owens, and sophomores Captain Weekly and Colin Hess will have to take a step up.
For Malnick’s part, he’s ready for the future.
“I definitely think leadership is really important for a team,” he said. “I think I’ll have to be a leader next year, I’ll be a senior and everybody is going to have to look up to us.”
“I think we’ll be alright. We still have some kids coming back.”
Other Marion County players to crack the all-conference team included Fairmont Senior’s Gunner Riley, Gavin Blair, Mayson Jack, Sammy Viani and Evan Dennison, and East Fairmont’s Clay Hershberger and Connor Tingler.
