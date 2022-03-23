RACHEL — Coming off a 2021 state championship game appearance, the North Marion Huskies (1-0) got their 2022 season off to a great start, with pitcher Cole Malnick throwing six shutout innings and going 2-3 at the plate in a 10-0 win over East Fairmont (3-1).
Malnick had a perfect game going into the sixth, and threw 10 strikeouts in Tuesday’s affair, twice striking out the side. The senior hurler was able to throw his off-speed pitches for strikes, and his mix of pitches was a puzzle East had trouble solving throughout the game.
“My curveball was working pretty well,” Malnick said after the game. “I was able to throw that for a strike whenever I went to it. I kept mixing it up between fast and slow, trying to throw them off balance.”
“Cole was magnificent,” North Marion head coach Vic Seccuro said. “He was magnificent, had a perfect game until the sixth inning”
“He can throw a little curveball, he can mix that up and throw a 12-6 curve and a regular curve. He changes speeds on his fastball a little bit with his grip — he did a great job.”
Malnick struck out the Bees in order to open up the game, but East Fairmont’s Connor Tingler had a strong start on the mound for the Bees as well, and struck out one in a 1-2-3 inning.
Two more strikeouts for Malnick got the Huskies through the second without issue, and North’s bats came to life in their second inning at the plate.
Malnick himself got things started with a single up the middle that East’s shortstop managed to knock down but couldn’t field cleanly. Malnick swiped second, and advanced to third after Will Lemasters knocked a single in-between third and short. Alex O’Neil grounded out to second, but scored Malnick to get the Huskies on the board, 1-0.
Tingler worked out of trouble from there, striking out the next two batters after reaching a full count on each of them.
The Bees’ own offense remained quiet, and in the bottom of the third, North struck again.
Tingler started the inning off with a strikeout in three pitches, and the Huskies lineup turned over. Leadoff man Parker Kincell drilled a single up the middle, and stole second on the next pitch. An overthrow by the catcher allowed Kincell to make it to third on the play. After a pop-out, Cruz Tobin brought Kincell home with a double down the right field line, and after Malnick was hit by a pitch, Lemasters came back up to the plate.
The junior walked, and on the decisive pitch that gave Lemasters first, the pitch got by East’s catcher, and Tobin scored from third, while Malnick advanced to third.
O’Neil kept the line moving with a line drive up the middle that scored Malnick, but the spree ended there, as the next batter flew out to right.
North led 4-0 after three innings, and Malnick showed his reflexes as a fielder to start the fourth, snagging a scorcher off the bat of Clay Hershberger to open the inning, and put away the next two batters, striking out one.
Tingler’s day ended on the mound in the fourth, with Conner Graffius taking over to start the inning. Graffius put together a strong inning, facing four batters and inducing a pop-out and two fly-outs, the latter of which required some speedy defense by left fielder Joey Alvaro, who covered a lot of ground to get to a flyball in the left-center gap.
Malnick struck out the side in the fifth, and the Huskies put up four runs in their turn at the plate. Lemasters blasted a double to left-center that scored Tobin, and Cullen Hess drove in both Lemasters and Landon Adams, who walked in a pinch-hitting appearance. Cap Weekly hit a single to bring back the top of North’s order, and Hess came around to score on a Parker Kincell single, but the inning ended after Weekly was thrown out going from first to third.
In the sixth, Malnick first faced Brayden Swecker, who chopped a ground ball to second. North’s Dylan Runner had to charge the slow-moving grounder, and after a throw that was slightly off the mark, Swecker reached base and broke up the perfect game.
“It was just kind of bad timing,” Malnick said of the play. “It wasn’t a bad throw, just a bad situation.”
A flyout to right field brought Jakob Vincent to the plate, who drew a walk to give East two base-runners. Hershberger likewise flew out to right, and Parker Kincell made a great throw to gun down the runner trying to tag from second to third to end the inning with a double-play.
Up 8-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, Kaynan Coleman took the mound for the Bees. Dylan Runner hit a single to left and stole second to get in scoring position, and did indeed score on a Cruz Tobin poke to right. Tobin ended up at second base after the ball got by the right fielder on the play. Tobin stole third, and walked in to end the game after Malnick fittingly ended the game with a well-hit ball to the outfield.
Despite the 10-0 win in six innings, and 12 hits across the team, Malnick still saw room for improvement at the plate.
“We played pretty well,” Malnick said. “We had 10 runs so we obviously hit pretty well, but we definitely need to improve, hit the ball a little better.”
North starts their season voyage with a win over a county rival, and the Huskies will be back in action Thursday against Buckhannon-Upshur. East takes their first loss of the season, and will play Robert C. Byrd on Thursday.
North Marion Huskies
Parker Kincell: 2-4, RBI, SB
Dylan Runner: 1-4
Cruz Tobin: 3-4, 2B, RBI (2), SB (2)
Cole Malnick: 2-3, 2B, RBI, HBP, SB
Will Lemasters: 2-2, 2B, RBI, BB, SB
Alex O’Neil: 1-3, RBI (2)
Gavin Owens: 0-2
Landon Adams: 0-0, BB
Cullen Hess: 1-3, 2B, RBI (2)
Cap Weekly: 1-2, HBP, SB
East Fairmont Bees
Clay Hershberger: 0-3
Austin Vincent: 0-2
Daniel Raddish: 0-2
Conner Tingler: 0-2
Joey Alvaro: 0-2
Carter Brown: 0-2
Brayden Swecker: 1-2
Conner Graffius: 0-2
Jakob Vincent: 0-1, BB
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.