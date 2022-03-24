RACHEL — North Marion’s Adryan Stemple and Kennedy Beaty have played basketball together since they were in third grade. During their time as Huskies, they were part of North Marion teams that were hugely successful having gone 81-10 over the past four seasons.
After their senior season ended earlier this month in the state semifinals, their time together as Huskies may have come to an end, but with their joint-signing Wednesday to both play at Potomac State College, the pair will be able to stay together for four more years as members of the Catamounts.
“I get to play with my best friend — we get to continue our careers together,” Beaty said. “It’s pretty cool.”
“The coach is amazing, he’s super nice, and we get to play together,” Stemple said. “We’ve played together forever so it’s really exciting that we get to go to the next level.”
Potomac State head coach Larry Kruk got to know the pair of Huskies after Stemple emailed him her highlights during this past season.
“In dealing with them through the recruiting process, I’ve shared a lot of phone calls, text messages, visits on-campus, things like that,” Kruk said. “They’ve been nothing but professionals, both of them. I’m excited about the future because not every situation is like this. Sometimes it can be a little more difficult or stressful but they made it simple for me.”
Potomac State went 17-9 last season, and with the Catamount’s newest duo now signed, Beaty and Stemple are focused on bringing “a lot of energy” to their soon-to-be home.
“Adryan, she’s got a lot of length, can play on the wing,” Kruk said. “And definitely brings a lot of energy and athleticism to the floor. Then with Kennedy, nothing but energy. When I’ve seen her play, just a big ball of fire. That’s something that I’m definitely looking forward to with both of them.”
Being able to stay together was a sizeable factor in the two Huskies’ decisions, and after so much time spent with one another on the court, Potomac State will be getting a package deal that already has established chemistry.
“After all these years, we’ve created that bond where we know how each other works and how we play on the floor,” Beaty said. “So it’s easy for us to play together.”
“We read each other well on the floor,” Stemple said. “We know what we’re doing, we just play pretty good together.”
And the university’s somewhat-close location, about two hours away from North Marion High, was also an attractive prospect for the two, where Beaty plans to major in business while Stemple plans to major in nursing.
“That way we can come home every other weekend,” Beaty said.
“—Every weekend,” Stemple amended.
Stemple seemed to be the driving force behind the decision — along with support from their coach, Mike Parrish — as Beaty admitted at one point she wasn’t interested in looking for a place to continue her playing career.
“For a little bit,” Beaty said, when asked if she’d always wanted to play college ball. “Then, I just didn’t want to play anymore, but [Adryan] had convinced me, and she had helped me a lot throughout the year, and I think I made the right decision to play next year.”
“Adryan came to practice one day, and said she was going to go over for a visit,” Parrish said. “She went over, she liked it, and before you know it Kennedy was going over for a visit. They both liked it, and I told them I thought it’d be a good decision for them to go over and give it a try. I wish them luck in the future.”
Stemple averaged 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals for the Huskies this past year, playing a defensive-minded role in the starting lineup. Beaty operated as a spark-plug off the bench, and averaged 8.8 points 1.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals for North.
With a state semifinal appearance each of the last two seasons, and nearly-undefeated seasons like a 14-1 in 2020-21 and a 25-1 in 2019-2020, Beaty and Stemple contributed to North Marion’s long tradition of winning ballgames and earning trips to Charleston.
“It’ll be a good fit for them,” Parrish said. “They’ll have an opportunity to get out there and play at the next level, and we’ll see how it goes for them.”
“They’ve been part of a great program here that we’ve built, and we look to continue that. Kennedy played all four years, Adryan played three, so they’re a big part of what we’ve accomplished these last four years.”
“[North Marion]’s created a lot of great friendships and a lot of great memories that have made me want to play more, because I’ve had fun,” Stemple said.
As Stemple and Beaty travel east to Potomac State, their new coach is certainly hoping they can bring their winning ways with them.
“Coming from North Marion, they come from a winning culture,” Kruk said. “Winning is something that’s instilled in people, it’s not something that’s always instilled, but they have it. They’re used to winning, and that’s obviously what I want to do as a coach, is win.”
“We’ve learned a lot from our coaches of the past and we’re hopefully going to put those to use next year in college,” Beaty said.
