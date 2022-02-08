RACHEL — North Marion’s Tariq Miller is trading in his “Huskies” uniform for a brand new “Pioneers” jersey.
Miller officially signed to play football at Glenville State College on Tuesday, surrounded by his friends, family and coaches as he put pen to paper.
Miller’s decorated high school career includes three all-state selections and a 2021 Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year award. The three-sport athlete had offers from Shepherd University, Fairmont State, and a preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia University, but ultimately decided on the Pioneers because of the connection he felt to the coaches and the school.
“The coaches have been looking at me heavy since about my junior year, and they make me feel welcome,” Miller said. “It felt like a perfect fit for me.”
“I was really overall pleased with the fact that he chose what he felt was best for him,” North Marion head coach Daran Hays said. “He had some offers, maybe schools that were bigger, but he wanted to play the position that they were recruiting him at, he wanted to be at a certain location in terms of distance from home, and it’s a coaching staff that we know pretty personally.
“Coach [Mike] Kellar, Coach [Jeremy] Harmer, those guys are really good friends of ours, we get together, talk ball two or three times a year. So they’ll keep us in the loop if he’s not doing something the right way or if he is doing things the right way, they’ll keep us in touch with him. It’s really nice for him to land in a spot where we know people will care about him, make sure he’s doing the right things, living right.”
Glenville State has a unique player on their hands in their newest signee. Miller caught 42 passes for 745 yards and nine touchdowns, and rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns to boot. Miller said Glenville is mulling over playing him outside, in the slot, and drawing up some running plays for him as well.
As far as his time at North Marion, Miller credits his coaches with helping him become a multi-faceted threat on the gridiron.
“I think they’ve taught me how to be unselfish, show up, want to work, want to be a great player,” Miller said. “And they taught me all the little things I need to know, for life.”
Miller said there is a chance he gets to see the field sooner rather than later, and the newly-minted Pioneer will certainly arrive at Glenville State with the pedigree that suggests that possibility as well. Miller, who also plays basketball and baseball, will use the offseason to try and bulk up in anticipation of the older competition he will face.
“He’s a dynamic playmaker,” Hays said. “He hasn’t been in this situation since he was a freshman here where he’s going to have to compete. He loves to compete so I have no doubt that he’s going to be highly successful, but the challenge with any three-sport kid is the offseason, which I think is going to be instrumental for him. He’s been in the weight room with us, particularly in the summers, but being a baseball player in the spring, being a basketball player in the winter, it’s a constant in-season, maintain-type of conditioning.
“Getting on a strong strength and conditioning regimen, adding some weight — he’s put on some weight in the past two years but I’m sure they’d still like to see 10 or 15 pounds on him. If he can do that while maintaining or improving upon his speed, I think he’s a kid that can go there and make an immediate impact.”
Glenville State continues to scoop up talented players from around the area, as Miller joins a recruiting class that includes Lincoln defensive lineman Austin Corley and Harrison County’s all-time leading rusher, Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King.
Miller said he’s already talked to King about Glenville State, and Hays also has experience with some of the talent at the school.
“I was fortunate enough to coach some of those guys that are there right now when we did the North-South All-Star Game,” Hays said. “And there’s some really good players down there, some really good people. I’m just excited for him to fit into a really great family atmosphere.”
Glenville State College is about a ninety minute drive from North Marion High, a good distance for Miller’s intentions to have a middle-ground between independence and closeness to home.
“I didn’t want to be too far in case I got homesick,” Miller said. “So I could always make that trip home, but at the same time, I didn’t want to be anywhere where I would stay in the same house. I can get away and be on my own.”
Miller plans to major in exercise physiology or exercise science and aspires to be a physical trainer or physical therapist upon graduating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.