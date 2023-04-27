FAIRMONT — A 10-run day is usually good enough to win a baseball game, but for the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers on Thursday evening, it was barely enough to keep pace.
The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (21-3) lit up the scoreboard a bit brighter than their opponent Buckhannon-Upshur (12-12), prevailing 15-10 in a high-scoring affair.
The Polar Bears were down 4-1 going into the bottom of the second, but they wouldn’t be kept quiet for long. A nine-run third inning helped them jump ahead 15-4, a lead that would wane, but would not be eclipsed.
“I haven’t really looked at this stat, but out of 24 games, I’d like to know how many games we’ve been behind in,” Fairmont Senior head coach Dave Ricer said. “I’d bet it’s close to 15, 16 games. They punched us in the mouth tonight early on, and I liked the way we responded. We responded hard, but I think we lost a little focus.”
Cam Peschl (2-3, two runs, two RBIs), Brody Whitehair (2-2, three runs, two RBIs), and Dom Barrone (3-4, two runs, one RBI) helped lead the Polar Bears’ offensive explosion.
Barrone, a senior who was injured last season, is coming on strong as the regular season winds down.
“Dom is getting better,” Ricer said. “He’s getting smarter, everything is starting to come together. Top to bottom, when these kids are clicking, they can do it.”
Fairmont Senior recorded 11 hits Thursday, but they were also aided by several errors in key spots against Buckhannon-Upshur, including an error in left field in the bottom of the second inning, a dropped fly ball with two outs that would’ve ended the inning for the Polar Bears. Instead, Fairmont Senior scored four runs thereafter to take a 6-4 lead and rejuvenate their dugout.
“We’ve done that probably five times this year,” Ricer said of his team’s two-out rally. “I don’t know what it is about us, but we don’t seem to wake up until the third inning, and a lot of the time it’s with two outs. It just takes one little thing and then all at once, everything just kind of falls into place.”
The Bucs tried to push their way back into the game, scoring two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the seventh, but 15 runs was too big a hurdle to clear.
Matt Masters picked up the win Thursday, pitching four innings, striking out a pair, walking two batters and yielding eight hits and six runs, four earned. Hayden Jones finished the game out, pitching the final three innings.
The run-scoring marathon was a taxing exercise for two teams that have not had a moment to breath this week.
“That’s our fourth game in a row this week, so they’re tired,” Ricer said. “[Buckhannon] is in the same boat. We knew they were going to be fighting today because Bridgeport having three losses this week, they’re trying to get good sectional position. We knew they were going to come out and give us a shot.”
For the Polar Bears, Matt Howvalt sat out this game after taking a pitch to the elbow yesterday. Brody Whitehair and Cam Peschl both exited the game early, and Ricer said Trevor Bigelow was also banged up coming out of Thursday.
With health being paramount late in the season, the Polar Bears’ two-day break after tomorrow’s scheduled game against Williamstown can’t come soon enough.
“We’re hoping the rain starts coming down tonight and we can get a little bit of a vacation,” Ricer said, jokingly.
Fairmont Senior clinched the Big 10 for the first time in 13 seasons earlier this week with their win at Liberty. With sectional play entering the back of their minds, Ricer stressed the need for his players to stay locked-in.
“I told them all these wins that we have right now doesn’t mean a thing if we don’t come in focused in two weeks and ready to play ball in sectionals,” Ricer said. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve got 20 wins or two wins, sectionals is going to determine what your future is.”
FAIRMONT SENIOR
Gunner Riley: 0-5, 2R, SB
Cam Peschl: 2-3 2B, BB, 3R, 2RBI, 2SB
Slayton Jack: 0-1
Hayden Jones: 1-3 BB, R, RBI
Logan Canfield: 1-4 R, RBI
Trevor Bigelow: 1-3 2B, BB, 2R, 2RBI
Brody Whitehair: 2-2, 22B, BB, 3R, 2RBI
Brayden Gorby: 0-1
Dom Barrone: 3-4 22B, 2R, RBI
Matt Masters: 1-3 RBI
Blake Straight: 0-1
Tyler Veltri: 0-1 2BB, R
Ethan Miller: 0-1
Matt Masters(W): 4IP, 8H, 2BB, 2K, 6R, 4ER
Hayden Jones: 3IP, 4H, 2BB, 3K, 4R, 3ER
