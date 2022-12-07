FAIRMONT — In the days leading up to the regular season, the East Fairmont Bees were eager to test their skills.
“Our girls are ready to go, our staff is ready to go,” East Fairmont head coach James Beckman said.
“We haven’t really stopped since last March,” senior Morgan Cochran said. “I think we’re ready.”
Playing a tough opening-night game against defending state champion Logan on the road, East backed up their words, soaring to a 54-30 win over the Wildcats.
Kenly Rogers had 20 points in the game, the junior looking for another big season after leading East in scoring as a sophomore.
Finishing last season at 14-8, their highest win total since 2016-2017, and punching a playoff ticket, Rogers and her teammates felt that the best was yet to come for them.
“Last year, we were really young but we still got experience together,” Rogers said. “So, this year we’ve got a lot of people back playing together, we’ve got chemistry. We got in situations last year that’s going to be good experience this year.”
“We’re growing as players in taking what we know and putting it all together,” Cochran, who scored 10 points against Logan, said. “We’ve had bits and pieces, and it feels like now we’re bringing it all together as one team.”
Rogers led the team in scoring last year with 20.8 points per game, paired with 4.2 rebounds 1.7 assists and 3.0 steals per game, the latter two also team-highs.
Morgan Cochran averaged 5.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game, while fellow senior McKenzie Moyer scored 6.2 points per game, grabbed a team-best 6.2 rebounds per game, and swiped 2.8 steals per game.
East was young last year, and indeed can still be considered young this year. Cochran and Moyer are the only seniors on the Bees, with players like Rogers, Tarayn Myers, Kyleigh Fridley, Marissa Haymond, and Jalyn Jenkins returning for their junior years, Kinley Opas returning for her sophomore year. Freshman Emma Moore also came on strong in her first game, scoring nine points against Logan.
“We return six lettermen, so those six girls will be in the rotation this year,” Beckman said. “Look to get more of the junior class in the rotation.”
Many of the younger players showed strengths that they may build on this year— Myers scored 5.3 points per game, fourth-highest on the team, and took a team-high seven charges. Opas recorded 2.2 steals per game, third-best on the team. Jalyn Jenkins tied for the team-high in three-point shooting percentage.
When it comes to the seniors Moyer and Cochran, Beckman is looking for more than production on the court from his elder statesmen.
“[They’re] Showing their experience,” Beckman said. “You got three-year lettermen in both of those players. Show their experience when they’re out there with the younger kids, being floor generals, being calm out there on the floor. We’re going to look to them for their leadership.”
From the two seniors all the way down to the emerging underclassmen, “growing as a team” was a theme among the Bees, with the work necessary to grow being a priority in the offseason.
“We worked really hard this offseason, everybody was showing up every day,” Rogers said.
“In order to get where we want to be, you’re going to have competition,” Beckman said. “We try to bring that competition to practice to prepare us for game nights.”
Beckman hopes the increased intensity lends itself to improvement in specific areas, and helps the Bees close out games during the grind of the regular season.
“I want to get better at putting a complete game together,” Beckman said. “Not being a three-quarter team like we were sometimes in the past. I’ve made a point myself in making sure we’re competing through the entire practice. Not just the first part of practice going hard, but going hard the entire two hours. Those things can translate to the game.”
“We’re looking to handle pressure better, work as a team better,” Rogers said. “We want to get down to Charleston and those are definitely things you have to do to get down there.”
One game down, many more to go for East, but the Bees’ win over the Wildcats was certainly a first step in precisely that direction.
East next faces Preston High School on Thursday in what will be the Bees’ home opener, and the only home game they will play until Dec. 21.
