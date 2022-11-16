FAIRMONT — After refining their craft through their senior years of high school, two Fairmont Senior Polar Bears are geared up to spring into collegiate competition.
Fairmont Senior’s Macy Riggs and Payton Neal each signed with different colleges Saturday to join the acrobatics and tumbling teams at the next level.
Riggs signed with the Fairmont State Falcons, while Neal signed with the Gannon University Golden Knights. The signings come after the Polar Bears cheer team won a regional championship and qualified for the upcoming state competition.
“I’m extremely happy for both of them,” Fairmont Senior head cheer coach Nathy Janes said. “I love anytime we send athletes to the next level. That, as a coach, is my No. 1 priority.”
For Riggs, who cheers and plays softball at Fairmont Senior, staying within the community that she’s grown up in was a big factor in her decision of where to continue.
“It’s close to home,” Riggs said of Fairmont State. “And it was easier for me and my lifestyle to stay at home for college.”
“Fairmont State is a wonderful fit for Macy,” Janes said. “I have another athlete who just graduated last year that signed there. I’m so happy for both of them.”
Relationships within the hometown team were what first connected Riggs to Fairmont State’s acro and tumbling program, as a friend on the team gave Riggs insight into the squad.
It wasn’t long before Fairmont State head coach Danielle Cutri reached out to Riggs, kicking off the recruitment process.
In taking the next step from high school competitive cheer to college acro and tumbling, Riggs was prepared by the time she spent in Fairmont Senior — with lessons about more than just handsprings and cartwheels.
“With my cheer coach, Ms. Janes, she’s very much about how you are as a person outside of cheer,” Riggs said. “So whenever I go through competitions and practices and everything inside the sport, she’s making sure we’re still carrying a good persona outside of cheer. That definitely has helped me get a good grasp on things.”
Riggs plans to attain a double major at Fairmont State, in political science and national security and intelligence.
“I’m so excited. I’m ready to experience this,” Riggs said.
While Riggs is staying close to home, her teammate Payton Neal is preparing to make a new home in Erie, Pennsylvania at Gannon University.
Neal felt the Golden Knights were a match, in no small part because of the success of their acro and tumbling program.
“Gannon just seemed like the perfect fit for me, academically and athletically,” Neal said. “I’m a very competitive person, and Gannon is a top-tier acrobatics and tumbling program. I’m very excited to be able to go to such a good program.”
“Payton being at Gannon where it’s so competitive, that’ll be great for her,” Janes said. “Not far, far away from home, still close enough.”
Though she may be pursuing collegiate athletics at a school over three hours away, Neal still had the support of her family in Fairmont.
“Whatever decision I made, I knew they would support me,” Neal said. “A lot of them really wanted me to stay home but they also knew they wanted me to go out and do bigger and better things. I’m very thankful for all of their support.”
Riggs, who has attended acrobatics camps since the eighth grade, joins a Gannon acro and tumbling program that has been nationally ranked as high as No. 2 last season.
“I’m really excited to be able to push myself and get better,” Riggs said. “That was my main goal going into college — continue to get better and don’t settle.”
While the transition from competitive cheer to acro and tumbling will not be easy, Janes has confidence in both her seniors as they advance to the collegiate ranks.
“It’s a big transition in as much as cheer is very showy, very performance-based in addition to all the difficulty,” Janes said. “Acro and tumbling, that performance isn’t there as much, it is more like gymnastics. Technique has to be perfect but that showmanship — they don’t do that.
“There will be that to transition to, but in terms of ability, they’ll slide right in.”
