FAIRMONT — A couple of Polar Bears are migrating south.
Fairmont Senior’s Adaline Cinalli and Marin Parker both signed on to continue their athletic careers in college, with Cinalli heading to the University of Charleston for soccer and Parker going to Concord University for track.
Parker, who also looked at West Liberty University, was impressed by Concord — more impressed than she expected.
“It wasn’t my first pick actually, but once I got to know the team, once I saw the campus, and they had my major, it just seemed the right fit.”
Parker plans to major in biochemistry and go into premed.
The two-sport athlete joins the Concord track and field program coached by Mike Cox. Parker says she expects to stick with sprints in college, a spot where the senior found plenty of success with the Polar Bears.
Parker has been part of back-to-back state champion 4x100 meter relay teams, and the Polar Bears’ 4x200 meter relay team came in second place last season with Parker’s help.
Leaving Fairmont Senior means leaving a place where Parker planted her roots in the sport, and grew into a good enough track athlete to move onto the collegiate ranks.
“I didn’t start track until middle school,” Parker said. “I’d played soccer for more years, but track is such a different experience, it’s such an individual sport and I think that teaches you a lot about competing that’s different from a team sport, because all the pressure’s on you. Fairmont Senior’s track team was just a great environment to be in.”
Adaline Cinalli joins the Charleston women’s soccer team after a accomplished career at Fairmont Senior, as the midfielder made enough of a mark at a women’s soccer ID camp in February to earn a spot with the Golden Eagles.
“I really did fall in love with the campus and the school itself, everybody within it. I had the opportunity to meet coaches and players while I was at the ID camp, and I knew those were the players I wanted to keep playing with.”
Cinalli also considered Davis & Elkins and Marshall, but ultimately landed in the state’s capital. To hear those who have been around her say it, she would’ve been a good fit anywhere.
“She’ll fit wherever she goes,” Fairmont Senior head coach Jeff King said. “Charleston’s lucky to have her. She was an all-purpose player for us, she did everything we asked her to, and she’ll do the same thing there. She does it at a high level. She plays soccer at a high level, she’s a great student, she’ll succeed wherever she goes.”
Cinalli was a three time all-state player, including a first-team member of last year’s all-state squad. Cinalli said she expects to play midfield for Charleston, the spot where the senior has grown into a top player in the state.
“She worked every day, she played soccer every day, from June to June, there probably wasn’t a day that she didn’t play soccer,” King said.
Cinalli goes from being a ground-bound Polar Bear to a high-flying Golden Eagle, but leaves behind a legacy as part of the high standards and pedigree that Fairmont Senior has set in its athletics.
“I had a great four years at Fairmont Senior,” Cinalli said. “A lot of friends made, friends I’ll have forever. It made me more confident to lead those younger than me, and hopefully I get to keep being a leader in college.”
“At times she was the heart of the team, we didn’t go anywhere without her,” King said. “Depending on how she played was how we performed. She was the heart of the team at practice, at games, those early mornings, six o’clock, she was always the same speed. You never had to wonder what she was bringing that day, it was 100% every day.”
Cinalli plans to major in biology pre-dentistry.
“From a young age, I’ve always loved the dentist, it’s weird but I’ve always loved it,” Cinalli said. “I’m fascinated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.